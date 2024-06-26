Take a Moment in Sask Parks: June 26 - July 9

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 26, 2024

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

During this Canada Day weekend, take a moment with loved ones to celebrate in 15 provincial parks.

Canada Day

June 29, 15 Provincial Parks

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors are invited to wear red and white to celebrate Canada Day with Sask Parks. Grab a sweet treat and join the parks for a bubble zone, outdoor games and compete in the summer fun "triathlon"! Visitors can have a maple leaf painted on their faces and craft their own Canada-themed windsock. Activities are fun for the whole family! These events are free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

Check individual event listings for specific program locations.

Discover the full agenda and many more events happening on Canada Day weekend.

Here are a few other special events occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Gator's Waterfest

June 29, Candle Lake Provincial Park

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gator's Waterfest, hosted by Gator's Grub, is back for another year at Fisher Creek in Candle Lake Provincial Park. Visitors can listen to fantastic music from Mason Lewis, Nic Aiken, Aiden Edwards and the feature of the evening, The Project. Local vendors will be onsite to create an unforgettable atmosphere of unique products.

Learn more.

SaskExpress presents Frequency Quest

July 5, The Battlefords Provincial Park

July 6, Blackstrap Provincial Park

July 7, Douglas Provincial Park

July 12, Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

July 13, Crooked Lake Provincial Park

July 14, Echo Valley Provincial Park

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SaskExpress is back in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks as they embark on a six-park tour with this year's musical showcase, Frequency Quest. In Frequency Quest, a group of strangers try to read each other and guess what song a person was thinking of out of thin air. Under the guise of a fun fair game, they have been told that they can win any prize their hearts desire if they are successful. What they don't realize is that the host of the game intends to trick them into being trapped in the game forever.

Visitors can join SaskExpress at 2 p.m. before each show for their workshop in the park and learn a song and dance to perform with the cast during the show at 7 p.m.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Luau at the Lake

July 13, Blackstrap Provincial Park

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Luau at the Lake hosted by Little Kahuna's Beach Café is back in 2024. Visitors can enjoy Caribbean music, pirate treasure hunts, tasty drinks and an array of activities. This event is one not to miss.

Learn more.

Trade Days

July 13, Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Step back in time and experience life at Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park. Join Park Interpreters in exploring the daily life of fur trappers and traders, experience Indigenous cultural presentations, relax with some tea and bannock, learn about archaeology initiatives at Fort Carlton and more.

Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit the Sask Parks Reservation page.

