Prescribe FIT Secures $4.8MM in Series A to Revolutionize Musculoskeletal Healthcare with Innovative RPM & AI Solutions

Prescribe FIT Logo Prescribe FIT Patient Testimonial Prescribe FIT Full-Service Remote Patient Monitoring & Lifestyle Health Coaching Solution

Over the past year, Prescribe FIT has experienced phenomenal growth, tripling in size while focusing on the root causes of orthopedic patients’ conditions.

They’re helping physicians look like heroes in their local community. It’s amazing to see the effect an orthopedic surgeon can have on a patient’s overall health and well-being.” — Mike Kaufmann, a Prescribe FIT board member

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prescribe FIT, a pioneering provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and lifestyle health coaching solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its Series A round of funding. Over the past year, Prescribe FIT has experienced phenomenal growth, tripling in size while focusing on the root causes of orthopedic patients’ musculoskeletal conditions. Their virtual program not only improves surgical and non-surgical outcomes but also helps prevent future injuries and improve each patient’s overall well-being.

“They’re helping physicians look like heroes in their local community,” said Mike Kaufmann, a Prescribe FIT board member and former CEO of Cardinal Health. “It’s amazing to see the effect an orthopedic surgeon can have on a patient’s overall health and well-being. Patients are leaving life-changing testimonials on their practice’s websites. They even have patients driving across the state to find a practice that offers the Prescribe FIT health coaching program.”

One of their patients, Shawna Ott recently said, “Dr. Crawford at JIS Orthopedics agreed to do my knee replacement but suggested I lose 30lbs before the surgery. I have struggled with being overweight my whole life and have always done some type of ‘yo-yo dieting’ but Prescribe FIT has totally changed my life! Before Prescribe FIT, I was miserable, depressed, hopeless, no energy, in pain constantly, and short of breath just walking in my house to the bathroom. Now I feel great! I am able to walk around the block, or play in the yard with my granddaughter, or go do different activities with her that I wasn’t able to do before. As of today, I have lost 106lbs with Prescribe FIT.”

As the company gears up to scale its operations, this funding round includes notable contributions from Jim Grote, Tamarind Hill, and Jobs Ohio Growth Capital. Additional investors include seasoned executives and orthopedic surgeons such as Dr. Keith Berend, Dr. David Dickerson, Tom DiMarco, Tom Feeney, Mike Kaufmann, Dr. Adolph Lombardi, Jr., Dr. Mark Malinowski, and Matt Scantland.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our current investors and the new partnerships we've formed,” said Brock Leonti, CEO and Founder of Prescribe FIT. “This funding allows us to continue to enhance our technology in a capital-efficient manner, expand our team through responsible hiring, and ultimately transform more patients’ lives.”

The company plans to launch several innovative solutions designed to extend care and improve the day-to-day lives of more patients. These include remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) for pain reduction and mobility enhancement, a smoking cessation program geared towards surgical optimization, and an AI-driven solution to boost patient engagement. Prescribe FIT will also use the funds to hire additional health coaches, which differentiates the company by ensuring personalized care from real human beings with clinical backgrounds.

“Patients want proactive, preventative, personalized care,” said Leonti. “Over the next year, our goal is to expand our technology to make our human-centered care more scalable. The aim is to improve outcomes with smarter technology, whether it’s for patient outreach to candidates who’ve been prescribed the program, or for patients who have been actively participating in our program for years.”

Today, 80% of Prescribe FIT’s patients stay active in the program for at least nine months. Patients typically see 5.4% body weight loss in the first 16 weeks which also results in 82% of patients in severe pain seeing a reduction and 81% of patients with limited mobility seeing an improvement. Some patients have been in the program for over 1,000 days, lost as much as 173lbs or 43% of their starting body weight, and reduced their BMI by as much as 27 points. Patients have also gone from 10 to 0 on the 10-point pain scale and 10 to 25 on a 25-point mobility scale.

Prescribe FIT’s new technology leader, Amer Ghanem, expressed enthusiasm about the future: “There’s an amazing opportunity here to completely change the way we think about healthcare in America. New technologies will lead that charge. We're closely monitoring how AI can contribute to a smarter healthcare experience with improved outcomes.”

“Most chronic diseases are linked to smoking, alcohol, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, and obesity,” said Jack Gainer, President and COO at Prescribe FIT. “It’s an epidemic in America today. More than 40% of adults in the United States are obese and 55% of patients presenting to orthopedic clinics are obese. We’re not only tackling the Orthobesity crisis but addressing the larger $1.1 trillion annual healthcare spending problem in America caused by chronic conditions. It has to get better, and it will with our help. Our country is on the brink of embracing a value-based care model that will revolutionize healthcare for Americans.”

Prescribe FIT remains focused on musculoskeletal patients for now and aims to be an extension of every private orthopedic practice in the country. In 2023, they expanded to practices from Hawaii and Washington to New Jersey and Florida.

“We’ve had so much success over the past year that we’ve had to create a waitlist for other providers eager to join us,” said Amanda Pinney-Kolon, VP of Physician Partnerships at Prescribe FIT. “Together with our partners, we’ve grown to become the ‘Leader in Orthopedic Patient Optimization’ as we help more and more patients address the root cause of their MSK issues and be better prepared for surgical or non-surgical treatment.”

About Prescribe FIT

Prescribe FIT is a full-service remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual lifestyle health coaching solution designed specifically for orthopedic practices to optimize patients for surgery and improve musculoskeletal (MSK) health. By combining innovative technology with one-on-one coaching and patient outreach, we help patients reduce pain, improve mobility, and decrease weight through simple changes to nutrition, physical activity, and lifestyle.

Prescribe FIT Patient Testimonials: Diana, Kathy, Joanne, and Ruth