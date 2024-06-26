Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,127 in the last 365 days.

Summer Asynchronous Book Study Opportunities

Starting this July, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team will offer two asynchronous book studies.

The first book is “Dispositions” by Arthur Costa and Bena Kallick. It discusses how educators can nurture and develop positive student dispositions. It emphasizes the importance of attitudes, habits of mind, and character traits that contribute to successful learning.

The second book is “Assessing Student Learning by Design” by Jay McTighe and Steve Ferrara. This book explores the methods for aligning assessment with learning and designing assessments that provide meaningful feedback to students.  It covers key concepts such as formative and summative assessments, performance tasks, and using assessment data to inform instruction.

Both asynchronous book studies include a free copy of the book, which will be mailed to you, and discussions on integrating the concepts into instruction, reflection, and collaboration through the EnGiNE learning management system.  You can sign up for one or both book studies, and since they are asynchronous, you can work on them at your own pace.

Register here for the “Dispositions” asynchronous book study.

Register here for the “Assessing Student Learning by Design” asynchronous book study.

Any questions about these book studies can be sent to Erik Wade at erik.wade@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Summer Asynchronous Book Study Opportunities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more