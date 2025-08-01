Ocean Avenue’s LearningWorks AfterSchool Students Celebrate a Year of Growth – In and Out of the Garden

At Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland, the final days of the 2024-2025 school year didn’t just mark the start of summer; they marked the culmination of something far more meaningful. On May 28, 2025, students, families, and staff gathered for a joyful celebration that bloomed with laughter, learning, and the unmistakable smell of fresh basil.

Throughout the year, the LearningWorks AfterSchool program at Ocean Avenue was a place for students to grow—in every sense of the word. One of the most popular features of the program this spring was the health and wellness cooking club, where students rolled up their sleeves and discovered just how empowering (and tasty) healthy eating can be. Whether whipping up simple seasonal dishes or learning how to navigate a kitchen with confidence, they found pride in preparing food they could enjoy and share.

The lessons didn’t end at the table! Earlier this spring, families joined students for a creative project that planted the seeds for something special—literally. Caregivers and kids sat side by side, painting flowerpots in bright colors and bold designs, knowing that they would soon be home to basil plants that they would nurture together.

Two months later, those same pots were filled with life. At the program’s year-end gathering, students tucked basil seedlings into the soil with careful hands and eager hearts. With a quick crash course in how to tend to their new leafy friends, they headed home with plants, pride, and a few new favorite recipes.

“We’ve seen incredible growth this year,” Site Coordinator Stephanie Bethel said. “Not just in what students can do but in how they see themselves. From painting pots to planting basil, everything we’ve done has helped students—and families—to feel more connected, more confident, and more capable.”

As part of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers initiative, LearningWorks AfterSchool continues to foster safe, inspiring spaces that stretch beyond academics. At Ocean Avenue, those spaces came alive this year with the smell of pesto, the sound of laughter, and the roots of something that will keep growing long after summer begins.

This story was submitted by the LearningWorks Afterschool Program. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.