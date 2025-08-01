Maine DOE Update – August 1, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

2025-2026 Information for the National Board Certification Scholarship Fund and Salary Supplement

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to remind you of two National Board Certification programs, governed by statute: For teachers who have not yet achieved National Board Certification, a Scholarship Fund exists to help defray certification cost. For teachers who have already achieved National Board Certification, there is a Salary Supplement Program available. In both cases, applications are to be submitted to the Maine DOE by a teacher’s school administrative unit (SAU). | More

For ME Trainings Support Early Educators Across Maine

Across the State of Maine, educators are coming together this summer to strengthen the foundations of early learning through the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) “For ME” instructional programs. These programs, which support pre-K through grade 2 classrooms, are part of a growing initiative to provide developmentally appropriate, play-based, and standards-aligned instruction for Maine’s youngest learners. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Ocean Avenue’s LearningWorks AfterSchool Students Celebrate a Year of Growth – In and Out of the Garden

At Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland, the final days of the 2024-2025 school year didn’t just mark the start of summer; they marked the culmination of something far more meaningful. On May 28, 2025, students, families, and staff gathered for a joyful celebration that bloomed with laughter, learning, and the unmistakable smell of fresh basil. | More

Orono High School Student’s Artwork to Be Featured During Wild Blueberry Weekend

The artistic talents of an Orono High School student will take center stage the weekend of August 2 and 3, 2025, as the State of Maine celebrates its fifth annual Wild Blueberry Weekend. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

An Invitation to School Principals to Join Maine’s 2025-2026 Transformational Leaders’ Network

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to invite school principals to register for a year-long professional learning experience called the Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN). The TLN offers principals an opportunity to deepen their leadership skills and network with fellow principals across the state. This dynamic, learner-centered program, facilitated by experienced educational leaders, has a rich history of success and is open to all Maine principals. | More

Maine DOE 2025 Annual Summit is Next Week! There is Still Time to Register!

Registration is still open for the 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, which will be held on August 5 and 6 at Thomas College. The two-day event, which costs $250 per person, includes breakfast, lunch, and access to nearly 100 sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Maine DOE is pleased to announce that registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school. Identified schools are those that have been identified as part of Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS). | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.