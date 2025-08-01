For ME Trainings Support Early Educators Across Maine

(Pictured: Teachers work together during the “Building Beautiful Things” activity, bringing in classroom items to build, collaborate, and reflect on the importance of play-based learning.)

Across the State of Maine, educators are coming together this summer to strengthen the foundations of early learning through the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) “For ME” instructional programs. These programs, which support pre-K through grade 2 classrooms, are part of a growing initiative to provide developmentally appropriate, play-based, and standards-aligned instruction for Maine’s youngest learners.

The Maine DOE recently hosted two of its signature summer trainings in Augusta: K for ME and 1st and 2nd Grade for ME. Over four days (two days for each grade level), nearly 140 educators participated in sessions designed to build confidence, encourage collaboration, and support high-quality instruction using the Maine DOE’s open-source curriculum. These training sessions weren’t just about introducing materials; they were about empowering educators to bring those lessons to life in their classrooms. Pre-K for ME trainings were held during the same week in Hampden and Falmouth.

The For ME instructional programs have been steadily expanding since their initial launch in 2018. What began with a focus on pre-K has now grown into a full suite of resources for the early elementary years. This summer is especially exciting, as it marks the official introduction of 2nd Grade for ME, completing the pre-K to grade 2 continuum.

Each summer, the Maine DOE invites educators from across the state to join these trainings and become a part of a professional learning community that extends into the school year. This year’s sessions are supporting more than 240 professionals across the pre-K to grade 2 span, including classroom teachers, ed techs, instructional coaches, special educators, and administrators from about 30 school districts and 10 private childcare programs.

What makes these trainings particularly powerful is the leadership behind them. Many sessions are led by experienced teacher leaders—practicing educators from RSU 22, as well as school systems in Falmouth, Sanford, Brunswick, and other communities. These educators bring firsthand experience from their classrooms and help to mentor peers through model lessons, classroom visits, and professional guidance.

Later this summer, the Maine DOE will also offer a special “deeper dive” session for pre-K educators who have been using the program for more than three years. This one-day training was created using direct feedback from participants and is tailored to help veteran educators to explore the curriculum in new and meaningful ways.

With each training session, the Maine DOE continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing not just student learning but also the professional growth of those guiding them. The energy, collaboration, and innovation on display this summer highlight a shared goal across Maine’s education community: ensuring that every child has a strong, joyful start to their educational journey.