Mission GIRLS CAN DO ANYTHING™ Leading a Movement to Empower A Billion Women Worldwide

Adrianne Fekete, the visionary founder of I Am Unbreakable® and the first female Private Investigator Agency in North America, aka Disruptor Detective, is spearheading a groundbreaking mission to empower a billion women across the globe through her GIRLS CAN DO ANYTHING™ and YES YOU CAN™ movement.
Adrianne Fekete leads a powerful movement with a persistent call to action- GIRLS CAN DO ANYTHING™, encouraging women to break into non-traditional spaces if that is their passion. She advocates for the unwavering pursuit of dreams, equity, and inclusion. Fekete is a trailblazer, championing female empowerment, perseverance, and resilience in the face obstacles. “The struggle is part of the story. But it’s not the whole story. It’s time to speak out so our today and tomorrow female leaders know that it is okay to fail, stumble and face rejection on the path to following their dreams. It is very okay to persevere, work hard and never give up on you!”
As an internationally recognized thought leader, podcast host, author, media expert, keynote speaker, and award-winning serial entrepreneur, Adrianne embodies the spirit of resilience, fearlessness and determination. Her passion for empowering women to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles serves as the driving force behind the brand I Am Unbreakable®.
I Am Unbreakable® celebrates a diverse community of influential leaders, change-makers, and innovators from various fields such as business, media, entertainment, sports, finance and technology, and so much more, through its wildly popular magazine and podcast, featuring legends like Lisa Bilyeu and Dr. Jen Welter, to name a few. I Am Unbreakable® amplifies the voices of remarkable women, inspiring positive change, impact and rockstar confidence.
“I am a disruptor detective on a mission to uncover unique journeys of struggles, failures, and obstacles, as well as the secrets to managing them," says Adrianne. "Who is elevating the Disruptors? WE ARE! Our mission is to locate every rockstar female leader and their front-row sisters so we can amplify their voices, while creating a positive social impact, on a global scale."
The bar was high for Adrianne Fekete, a former PR pro in the music and film industry, working alongside legends like Mick Jagger, Bono, and Samuel L. Jackson. She managed affairs for The Rolling Stones, U2, and WWE, to name a few. As the first female owner of a private investigation agency in North America, her fearless spirit and resilience set the stage for empowering women worldwide.
Gathering intel, investigating truths, and uncovering deceit about people's lives has the media bragging about Adrianne being the top 1% expert investigative storyteller. She has spent the last two decades collecting factual evidence, analyzing details, uncovering deceitful acts, and drafting case studies on the most unbelievable, destructive human behaviour while preparing to change the world with this information.
She knew there was magic in sharing stories of hard truths because a human being stood on the other side of the wreckage that, despite their circumstances, would almost always rise. These humans, who once felt broken, would one day show unbelievable courage, unbreakable strength, and forgiveness. Witnessing people come into their superhuman power is my gift from the universe. Giving it back to you is hers.
Join Adrianne Fekete and the I Am Unbreakable® Community as they lead the charge toward a more empowered, diverse and inclusive world where women are encouraged to be authentic, pursue their passions, and never give up on their dreams: www.iamunbreakable.com
