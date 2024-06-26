Executive Information Sharing and 3PL Market Trends will be at the Forefront at the 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit
Leading 3PL Executives Present Global and European Third-Party Logistics Trends, Dynamics, and PredictionsBROOKFIELD, WI, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 14, Armstrong & Associates, an internationally recognized leader in third-party logistics market information and consulting, is hosting its first annual 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit in Barcelona, Spain. This year’s event analyzes the most important European and Global Third-Party Logistics Market trends (such as the effects of central bank monetary policy and inflation, normalization of transportation rates, growth in warehousing and e-commerce, and strategic mergers and acquisitions) in an interactive and fully engaged way—network with industry experts and peers who successfully navigate the unique daily complexities of the global 3PL industry.
The 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit is unique among conferences because it focuses on executive panels to share information. As such, this one event represents an outstanding deep dive into the operational, financial, and technological aspects of the global 3PL industry. It provides an unparalleled opportunity to network, learn, and share ideas for driving 3PL growth globally and throughout Europe.
This November, the 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit will be held at the C. de Floridablanca, 94, L'Eixample, 08015 Barcelona, Spain. To join us as a speaker/sponsor or to register to attend the summit, please visit the event page: https://www.3plogistics.com/3pleu2024. Early bird pricing is available until August 16, 2024.
Armstrong & Associates also hosts its Twelfth Annual 3PL Value Creation North America Summit on October 8th and 9th in Chicago, Illinois. For additional details on both events, please visit https://www.3plogistics.com/events-2024.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading third-party logistics (3PL) market research, strategy, and M&A advisory work, as well as its history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized essential resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently published and cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 50 3PLs, supported 26 closed investment transactions, and advised numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
Cheri Grabowski
Armstrong & Associates
+1 414-545-3838
email us here