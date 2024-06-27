ClassPass and Motosumo Bring Connected Indoor Cycling to Employees Worldwide, Setting new Standards
Motosumo’s app-based platform, now accessible to millions of ClassPass users worldwide, is the first connected cycling application on the ClassPass system.
Employee wellness isn’t one size fits all. At ClassPass, we're thrilled to integrate Motosumo's cycling solution into our offering, enhancing our corporate program with indoor cycling.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClassPass, the leading fitness and wellness membership, and Motosumo, a Denmark-based innovator in connected indoor cycling, have announced a strategic partnership, setting new standards in the corporate wellness sector. Available for ClassPass users on a corporate membership plan, this partnership delivers live, connected cycling sessions that transform any stationary bike into an engaging, social fitness experience, anywhere, anytime.
— Cate Donovan, Senior Director, Corporate Wellness Program, ClassPass.
“Employee wellness isn’t one size fits all. At ClassPass, we're thrilled to integrate Motosumo's cycling solution into our offering, enhancing our corporate program with indoor cycling. The platform's unique technology, easy accessibility, and flexible usage truly set it apart and allows us to continue our mission giving employees additional resources to empower them to experience wellness in their own way, wherever they are in the world,” says Cate Donovan, Senior Director of the Corporate Wellness Program at ClassPass.
With Motosumo on the platform, corporate ClassPass users can access a wide array of indoor-cycling classes, available both live and on-demand. This flexibility makes it ideal for colleagues cycling together in a gym or joining classes remotely while traveling. Moreover, colleagues can attend the same Motosumo class – joining from different locations, which fosters teamwork and camaraderie.
Kresten Juel Jensen, CEO and Co-founder of Motosumo, proudly welcomes the new platform partner, "This exciting partnership broadens our reach to a global corporate audience. As ClassPass's first partner app exclusively for indoor cycling, this collaboration feels like it’s more than just adding another app. It marks a revolutionary change in how individuals interact with fitness and wellness in corporate settings, bringing in a new level of accessibility and engagement."
Motosumo’s acclaimed app-based platform will now be accessible to millions of ClassPass users worldwide, making it the first connected cycling application available on the ClassPass system. The app enhances fitness routines with advanced tracking metrics such as cadence, calories, and distance, alongside Bluetooth connectivity for heart rate monitors and power meters. Its features include popular live and on-demand classes hosted by Motosumo´s own cycling instructors, competitive events, and the ability to host corporate or fundraising cycling challenges, fostering a motivational community for users.
Highlighting the partnership’s significance, Kresten Juel Jensen adds, “Our vision at Motosumo has always been to make high-quality, engaging fitness experiences accessible to everyone to foster health and happiness. Collaborating with ClassPass amplifies this mission, enabling us to reach cycling-loving employees worldwide and contribute to a culture of wellness that extends beyond the workplace.”
With businesses increasingly investing in the health and well-being of their employees, this partnership will contribute to rapidly growing corporate wellness initiatives worldwide. ClassPass and Motosumo are both at the forefront of this movement, catering to the evolving demands of corporate wellness programs.
“Integrating Motosumo's cycling classes into our corporate wellness program reaffirms our commitment to providing comprehensive wellness benefits worldwide. This partnership offers employees more choices for enhancing their health and well-being, now including connected cycling," concludes Cate Donovan, Senior Director of the Corporate Wellness Program at ClassPass.
About ClassPass
ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013 and acquired by leading wellness technology platform, Mindbody, in 2021, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 30 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at www.classpass.com.
About ClassPass Corporate
The ClassPass Corporate Wellness Program empowers employees to define how they take care of themselves with flexible fitness and wellness benefits provided by the world's largest network of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas. Employers receive access to personalized dashboards, customized programming, dedicated marketing materials and more, while employees receive access to thousands of classes and appointments around the world. The result? A happy and healthy work environment inside, and outside the office.
About Motosumo
Motosumo, based in Denmark, is redefining indoor cycling with its cutting-edge technology that utilizes smartphone motion sensors to deliver real-time fitness metrics on any stationary bike. Awarded by Women’s Health in the 2022 Fitness Awards and boasting a high user rating across major app stores, Motosumo offers an immersive cycling experience with live and on-demand classes, a vibrant social community, and much more, making high-quality connected cycling accessible everywhere. Learn more at www.motosumo.com
Press Contacts
Motosumo: susanne@motosumo.com
ClassPass: press@classpass.com
Susanne Tolstrup
Motosumo
+45 31 72 01 44
susanne@motosumo.com