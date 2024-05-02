Motosumo localizes App Versions and Class Content for Indoor Cyclists in Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking Markets
COPENHAGEN AREA, CAPITAL REGION, DENMARK, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to democratize fitness across global markets, Motosumo, a pioneering digital indoor cycling platform, has launched its app interface and class content in Spanish and Portuguese. This strategic expansion taps into the rapidly growing fitness enthusiasm in Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking markets, including both Latin America and Europe, where indoor cycling is quickly becoming a lifestyle choice.
Kresten Juel Jensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Motosumo, shares, "We’re thrilled to introduce Spanish and Portuguese versions of our app and content. This is more than just an expansion from our English language version; it's a fundamental step in our mission to make fitness accessible and engaging for everyone. Our app has always been particularly popular in Portugal, Brazil, and Colombia, and we’re now set to embrace these and other markets in South America."
With its origins in an English-only app, Motosumo has rapidly evolved into a global fitness phenomenon, serving users in over 150 countries. This multilingual launch signifies the company's commitment to breaking language barriers in fitness, providing an inclusive platform that caters to diverse cultural backgrounds.
"By establishing robust localization, we're not only expanding our reach today. We’re also laying the groundwork for potentially introducing more language versions and new localized content of our app and content in the future," adds Jensen. "Our vision is a world where digital fitness bridges gaps between cultures and geographies."
Motosumo's approach to fitness is unique in its inclusivity and adaptability. The app, available in both free and premium versions, offers digital solutions for everyone, whether they train from home, on the go, in a fitness club, or whether Motosumo’s platform is used via a partner solution.
All it takes to join Motosumo's fitness revolution is a stationary bike and the app. With the localization, cycling classes previously only available in English will now be available and instructed by world-class instructors fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, offering both live and on-demand classes.
Motosumo’s expansion into Latin markets is timed to align with increasing health consciousness, urbanization, and cultural shift towards wellness and lifestyle balance. As an innovative and interactive platform, Motosumo is well-poised to meet the fitness needs of these dynamic societies.
Moreover, Motosumo's collaboration with key partners like GymPass (renaming to Wellhub in May), a global corporate wellness platform, highlights its strategy to penetrate deeper into new markets.
"Our partnership with GymPass in 2023 is a great example of how we expand the reach of our solution internationally, and we are now ready to also ride the wave of fitness enthusiasm in these markets with other upcoming partnerships," Jensen remarks.
Jensen concludes, "As we continue our journey of growth and innovation, we look forward to seeing how our platform contributes to the flourishing indoor cycling culture in these Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking markets. Every ride with Motosumo is an opportunity to connect with a global community of cycling lovers."
As part of the localization strategy, Motosumo has expanded its streaming hub network with new hubs in Lisbon (Portugal), Guatemala (Guatemala City), and Brazil (São Paulo) from where cycling instructors stream live classes directly.
For more information about Motosumo, our innovative solutions, and future endeavors, please visit www.motosumo.com
About Motosumo
Motosumo is a leading fit-tech company that transforms any stationary bike into a connected, interactive cycling experience. Founded in Denmark in 2015 by a diverse team of athletes, engineers, and astrophysicists, our app-based platform uses advanced smartphone sensors to deliver real-time fitness metrics directly to your device. We cater to a global community of fitness enthusiasts, whether they're working out at home, in the gym, or through our partner platforms.
With over 300 live and numerous on-demand classes each month, led by world-class instructors, Motosumo makes premium workouts accessible to everyone. The introduction of Spanish and Portuguese versions expands our reach further, serving the vibrant fitness markets in Latin America and Europe.
Praised for our innovation and user satisfaction, with an average rating of 4.8 across Google Play and the App Store, Motosumo is redefining effective training. We are dedicated to enhancing the fitness journey of every user, promoting a happier, healthier lifestyle across cultures and geographies.
To discover how Motosumo can transform your fitness routine, download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store and start your free trial today.
Visit our website at www.motosumo.com.
