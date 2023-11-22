Digital Partners: Spin For Life and Motosumo partner up to expand global indoor cycling community
Spin For Life will deliver weekly live content to Motosumo’s digital platform and make their indoor cycling classes available to all Motosumo users worldwide.
Motosumo app icon
Spin For Life, the high-energy indoor cycling charity event driving impact in fitness has partnered with Motosumo, a leading fitness technology company.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spin For Life, the high-energy indoor cycling charity event driving impact in the fitness world has partnered with Motosumo, a leading fitness technology company. This is set to grow the indoor cycling experience and continue fostering a global community dedicated to fitness and a vital cause.
Spin For Life will deliver weekly live content to Motosumo’s digital platform and make their classes available to all Motosumo users worldwide. Spin for Life's own Spin Guides will instruct these classes. This not only extends the global reach of Spin For Life but also introduces Motosumo's existing users to Spin For Life's other impactful activities and expands Motosumo’s reach in North America, particularly in Canada.
Steve Klintberg Nagy, a Canadian athlete with a background in competitive downhill skiing and swimming, and the co-founder of Spin For Life, emphasized the significance of this new partnership, "We’re elated to partner with Motosumo, expand our reach, and fulfill our mission towards hosting larger cycling-based charity donation events. To us, Motosumo is not just a technology platform; it's a gateway to a global community of enthusiastic cyclists, enabling virtual participation on a global scale."
Empowering Health and Impact
For Motosumo, this collaboration is more than just technology and content sharing. It's about empowering people to lead healthier lives while making a meaningful impact. Motosumo's CEO and Co-founder, Kresten Juel Jensen, also expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are honored that one of the most exciting charity event creators in Canada has chosen to use Motosumo, and excited to grow our reach through this partnership with Spin For Life that shares our commitment to improving lives through fitness. Being able to empower our platform with this profound cause is in perfect harmony with Motosumo’s values. Together, our goal is to inspire and unite a global community of enthusiastic cyclists while contributing to causes that matter."
The cultural DNA match between the two partners is clear. Motosumo also organizes its own charity events with the Cycle For Change initiative, most recently the #trainforpink campaign that took place in the last week of October. #TrainforPink was a dedicated full week’s program to raise funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Research - linked to International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
A Captivating Journey
Spin For Life's annual main event is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024, and will be broadcast live virtually on the Motosumo platform and will also gather hundreds of riders who join the event physically in Calgary, Canada. This event illustrates the power of collaboration, bringing together Spin For Life's cycling for a meaningful purpose with Motosumo's award-winning and impactful fitness technology.
Whether at the event venue or digitally via Motosumo, participants will embark on an eight-hour cycling adventure, where each hour will simulate a journey through various continents. The event will feature immersive visuals, music, and inspirational stories from patients, doctors, researchers, caregivers, volunteers, and supporters; making it a truly uplifting and empowering experience. Digital participants can join any or all of the eight spin hours via Motosumo.
Interested cyclists of any ability should visit spinforlife.ca to pre-register for free for the upcoming campaign. As a bonus, pre-registrants will receive a Motosumo Premium annual subscription (USD $150 value) for free when they sign up for Spin For Life.
About Spin for Life
Spin For Life is a dynamic indoor cycling charity event that raises funds for critical causes and unites fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Spin For Life is transforming indoor cycling experiences and inspiring positive change in partnership with Motosumo, a leading fitness technology company. Learn more at Spin For Life.
About Motosumo
Motosumo is a global leader in digital, app-based indoor cycling, enabling individuals worldwide to achieve fitness goals and improve their health. The platform merges technology and immersive workouts, offering a dynamic fitness experience for all. Committed to better health and well-being, Motosumo hosts charity events, campaigns, and partnerships beyond fitness. Their collaboration with Spin For Life aspires to bring together a global community of cyclists while supporting important causes. Learn more at Motosumo.
For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Spin For Life:
Steve Klintberg Nagy, Co-founder & CEO, Spin For Life, steve@spinforlife.ca, +1 (403) 992-2744
Motosumo:
Susanne Tolstrup, Chief Communications Officer, Motosumo, susanne@motosumo.com, +45 3172 0144
Susanne Tolstrup
Motosumo
+45 31 72 01 44
