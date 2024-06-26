Reeves County Judge Leo Hung To Receive Coveted Alamo Captain Albert Martin Award

Reeves County Judge Leo Hung with Capt Albert Martin Award Photo of Alamo Letter Society Logo Photo of the bronze plaque cast for Hood County. The plaque for Van Zandt is being made at this time

The Captain Albert Martin Alamo Award for leadership to the State of Texas, goes to Reeves County Judge Leo Hung.

DALLAS, TX, US, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society Presents Judge Leo Hung of Reeves County the Capt. Albert Martin Award

Recognition of a patriotic Texan who exemplifies the determination, perseverance, and call to duty of Captain Albert Martin, who rode the Col. William Barrett Travis “Victory or Death” letter from the Alamo, through the Mexican Army, on February 24, 1836.

The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce Judge Leo Hung will receive the Captain Albert Martin Alamo Award for his leadership to his County and the State of Texas, by serving as the Reeves Chairman of our statewide organization.

Reeves is only the 6th county in Texas to receive the 202 pound bronze Col. William Barrett Travis, Alamo “Victory or Death” letter plaque. The dedication ceremony at the Courthouse in Pecos, Texas is at 9:30am on Friday June 28, 2024. History-loving Texans and patriots are invited to attend.

Founded on Veterans Day in 2023, The Mission of the Alamo Letter Society:

To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.

Only 220 words long, many Texans and other Freedom-loving people around the world hold it in the same high esteem as the U.S. Constitution and the Magna Carta.

The organization honors the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín. These men believed it possible to be both a proud Mexican and a loyal Tejano. And, they were both. Tejanos: derived from the Spanish adjective tejano or (feminine) tejana denotes a Texan of Mexican descent

Judge Hung, born in Hong Kong and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin

Pharmacy School, has been a mainstay of the city of Pecos and Reeves County for many years. Judge Hung was responsible for successfully working with the County Commissioners as to the placement of the magnificent 24-inch by 36-inch bronze plaque, and for creating a successful dedication event that will take place this Friday.

The plaque is an exact replica of the Alamo Letter Plaque in front of the Alamo Chapel, which is seen by more than 2.5 million Alamo visitors each year. The plaque was cast by the Southwell Company, a family-owned Texas Foundry established in 1866, which has made plaques for the Alamo for three generations.

The idea to gift the famous Col Travis Alamo Plaque to every courthouse in Texas was originated by a 7th-grade Texas School Girl, Slone McNutt, of University Park, Texas. Upon visiting the Alamo with her family in January of 2023 she said “Daddy, why do people have to go all the way to the Alamo to see the letter? This plaque with the letter should be all over Texas!”

"The spirit of the Alamo letter has been carried by the generations of Texas fighting men to every battlefield,” said John Vick, President of the Alamo Letter Society’s 501(c)(3) entity. The recipient of this award for Rockwall County is continuing the work started by Captain Martin, by bringing this letter to hundreds of thousands of citizens who will visit this historic courthouse for the next hundred years or longer."

The Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society, Mr. Lee William “Bill” McNutt, said “Captain Albert Martin was tasked with the same challenge in 1835 that we have today, to take this appeal and historic piece of literature to all the People of Texas and All Americans in the World. That is exactly what patriot Leo Hung has done by bringing it to the historic courthouse in Pecos, Texas.”

2024 marks 188 years since General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna started marching his army to Texas from Mexico. Four Mexican states, including Texas, were in rebellion. The General soon learned that Texans who value liberty and freedom would defend their family, their land, their property, and their sacred honor, with their lives.”

The Albert Martin Award is a sculpture of the Alamo Rider, Captain Martin, on horseback in full gallop with a rolled-up parchment paper in his left hand symbolizing the Alamo Commander’s letter.

“Judge Hung is a true Texas-size success story.” said his counter part in Hood, County, Texas, Judge Ron Massingill.

“To immigrate to the Lone Star State from Hong Kong, build a successful family, several different businesses and be elected countywide proves Texas is welcoming to people who come here the right way, play by the rules and work hard.”

The Equestrian Horse Rider Sculpture which serves as the actual Captain Albert Martin Award was commissioned by the Alamo Letter Society by the famous Texas historic artist J Payne Lara.

The statue and award stands for the belief that for each generation of Texans, the work of publicizing the letter goes on, the cause endures, the message lives on, and the mission for Texans, shall never die.

