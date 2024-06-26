Submit Release
RE: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information - Updated Photo Attached

 

 

**UPDATE – PHOTO OF SUSPECT ATTACHED**

 

 

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2004278

TROOPER:  Benjamin Weed                                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2024

LOCATION: VT RT 104/VT RT 128, Fairfax, VT

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                               

AGE: Unknown 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 26, 2024 at approximately 0303 hours, VSP was notified of an alarm at the Union Bank located at 9 Ramsey Rd in the town of Fairfax. Troopers responded to the scene and observed that the outdoor ATM had been removed forcibly by a piece of heavy machinery. Troopers were able to locate the ATM along with a front-end loader just down the road from the bank on VT RT 128. The front-end loader belonged to the Fairfax Town Highway Department and notification to them also revealed that a white pickup truck as well as the front-end loader were both stolen from the town garage before the commission of the attempted ATM theft. The white pickup truck was later located on Swamp Rd near Wilkins Brook. No damage was done to either the white pickup or the front-end loader. Significant damage was done to the ATM and the exterior to the bank property. The Vermont State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual/s involved. Please call the St. Albans State Police Barracks at 802-524-5993 with information or leave an anonymous tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

RE: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information - Updated Photo Attached

