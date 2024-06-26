Examined Life Introduces The Biote Method Hormone Replacement Therapy In York, Maine
Hormone Replacement Therapy used to be taboo. Thanks to modern research, we have overcome the fear that was instilled in patients and medical providers alike by the Women's Health Initiative.”YORK, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Examined Life is proud to announce the introduction of the Biote® Method for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) at its medical office in York, Maine. This innovative treatment optimizes the hormone levels of men and women, restoring vitality and well-being.
Hormonal imbalances can significantly impact quality of life, manifesting in symptoms such as fatigue, mood changes, and a decrease in sexual drive. For women, this may include specific challenges such as hot flashes, difficulty sleeping, and decreased bone mass. Men might notice symptoms like loss of muscle mass, increased body fat, and elevated blood sugar.
The Biote Method utilizes bioidentical hormones, which are identical to those naturally produced by the human body, making them an effective and natural solution for managing symptoms associated with hormone imbalance.
Administered via tiny pellets, these hormones provide a consistent, steady release into the bloodstream. This method typically only requires re-administration every three to six months, based on patient gender and symptoms.
“Hormone Replacement Therapy used to be taboo. Thanks to modern research, we have overcome the fear that was instilled in patients and medical providers alike by the Women's Health Initiative. It is extremely rewarding to safely restore the quality of life to many,” said Dr. Kathryn Brokus, DO, Founder of Examined Life.
Patients interested in exploring the benefits of Biote Method Hormone Replacement Therapy can contact Examined Life to schedule a consultation. For more information, please visit https://examinedlifellc.com/ or contact their office at 207-977-0333.
ABOUT EXAMINED LIFE
Examined Life is a lifestyle medicine practice in York, Maine. Their mission is to provide a personalized approach to health and wellness by utilizing a combination of osteopathic techniques, coaching, fitness, and skin care. At the heart of their services is Direct Primary Care for families, supplemented with support and attention for skincare needs with a range of treatments from revitalizing facials, to Botox and fillers, to medical weight loss programs, HRT, osteopathic manipulation, and physician-led yoga. We also have a monthly book club to discuss books that nourish our souls. Examined Life understands that achieving optimal health is a journey, and they are present to support patients every step of the way.
