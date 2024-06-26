EU Ambassadors greenlight new package of sanctions targeting Belarus

European Union Ambassadors meeting in Brussels today agreed in principle on a new package of sanctions targeting Belarus.

“This package will strengthen our measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including combating circumvention of sanctions,” the Belgian Presidency in the European Council said on X (formerly, Twitter).

This was the last meeting of the permanent representatives of EU member states in Brussels, held under the leadership of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU. From 1 July, the EU Council will be headed by Hungary for six months.

The new package of sanctions targeting Belarus can be adopted at the European Council taking place on 27-28 June in Brussels.

