Meet the young Europeans and tune in to the vibe for the summer #YEAchat

What do young Europeans like? Trance or traditional, pizza or pineapple, how do they dance, what do they love to eat, and where would they go on a date? Discover the vibe in our fun and funky summerchats with the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), starting on 17 July.

YEAs go head to head in a series of quirky conversations that show the human side of young people from the EU and the Eastern Partnership, highlighting each other’s culture and shared values with fun, laughter and poignant moments.

Between now and the end of August, get set for the following YEAchats:

Techno vs the Hora

A Moldovan in Armenia

No pineapple on the pizza

Stereotypes and solidarity

How do you say…?

Where would you go on a date?

Italian gestures for you

What’s your Eurovision?

More EU in Moldova

So get in to the groove and tune in to the #YEAchat on Instagram from Wednesday.

Watch this space!