Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,171 in the last 365 days.

Meet the young Europeans and tune in to the vibe for the summer #YEAchat

What do young Europeans like? Trance or traditional, pizza or pineapple, how do they dance, what do they love to eat, and where would they go on a date? Discover the vibe in our fun and funky summerchats with the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), starting on 17 July.

YEAs go head to head in a series of quirky conversations that show the human side of young people from the EU and the Eastern Partnership, highlighting each other’s culture and shared values with fun, laughter and poignant moments.

Between now and the end of August, get set for the following YEAchats:

  • Techno vs the Hora
  • A Moldovan in Armenia
  • No pineapple on the pizza
  • Stereotypes and solidarity
  • How do you say…?
  • Where would you go on a date?
  • Italian gestures for you
  • What’s your Eurovision?
  • More EU in Moldova

So get in to the groove and tune in to the #YEAchat on Instagram from Wednesday.

Watch this space!

You just read:

Meet the young Europeans and tune in to the vibe for the summer #YEAchat

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more