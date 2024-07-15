EUAM Ukraine launches major project to support stabilisation of liberated territories

The EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine has announced the official kick-off of a new project for ‘Support to Civilian Security Sector Agencies to Stabilise and Restore Government Safety, Security and Social Cohesion in Liberated and Adjacent Territories in Ukraine”.

Last week, the official launch of the project took place at EUAM Ukraine’s Headquarters in Kyiv.

This project, with a €8 million contribution from the Netherlands, represents the largest external financial support initiative by EUAM to date.

“It is designed to assist Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in dealing with a wide range of challenges in the liberated areas,” said Rolf Holmboe, Head of EUAM Ukraine, presenting the project. “These include ensuring the safety of the civilian population from mines and explosives, dealing with societal grievances and conflicts, and they have to do this while their infrastructure and equipment will have been destroyed or looted by the Russians.”

Beneficiaries of the project include the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Migration Service, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The project will provide essential equipment, including 185 non-armoured vehicles, communications equipment, IT hardware and software, mobile police stations, and specialised tools for operating in hazardous environments. This equipment aims to significantly enhance the capabilities of LEAs to perform their duties under highly dangerous conditions, such as evacuating civilians from the frontlines and guarding critical infrastructure.

