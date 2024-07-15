Submit Release
World Youth Skills Day: EU-funded initiative in Georgia presents interim results

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, the EU-funded programme Skills4Jobs presented the results of its activities in Georgia.

Launched in its second phase in Georgia in 2019, this programme has funded nine projects with a total of €7 million. The aim of these projects is to help thousands of Georgian citizens find jobs by matching their skills with the requirements of the labour market, thus contributing to Georgia’s competitiveness and economic growth. 

To date, 1,741 jobseekers have been employed, 6,505 have been trained in basic skills, entrepreneurship and information technology, 9,236 have received individual assistance, 1,108 have received internships, and 26 new vocational programmes have been launched. In addition, youth coding and technology entrepreneurship clubs were established in 90 public schools and 10 vocational education and training institutions.

