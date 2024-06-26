Submit Release
Defence confirms mortar attack on South African bases in Sake, DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), confirms the mortar attack on one of our bases in Sake, in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on 25 June 2024, which resulted in two fatalities and twenty injured. 

Four members who were critically injured have been hospitalized, whilst the rest who suffered minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon. Families of the two members who lost their lives have been informed and all procedures to bring their mortal remains are in process. 

The names of the deceased will be communicated in due course. 

