Hereward Farms offers a memorable experience at the upcoming Sip, Savour, and Stroll Festival
Experience Hereward Farms’ Sip, Savour, and Stroll festival! From July 24 to 28, enjoy lavender fields, sunflowers, gourmet delights, and more.
We are thrilled to host the Sip, Savour, and Stroll, a unique day trip experience that showcases our region's natural beauty, along with our beautiful lavender and sunflower fields.”EAST GARAFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hereward Farms is excited to announce the upcoming Sip, Savour, and Stroll festival, set amidst the breathtaking backdrop of over 6,000 lavender plants and 400,000 sunflowers on their expansive 250-acre farm. This event, from July 24 to July 28, 2024, offers a memorable experience for all attendees.
Each Sip, Savour, and Stroll package includes a curated charcuterie box filled with local cheese, meats and gourmet snacks, complimentary lavender-infused beverages or select wines from Creek Cox Wines, field access to their 6,000 lavender field and 400,000 sunflowers with opportunities to pick your own lavender and sunflowers at an additional cost.
The event promises an enchanting day trip celebrating the vibrant region of Ontario. Visitors will have the chance to explore the picturesque fields, savour gourmet delights, and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Hereward Farms. Each ticket includes a $10 coupon for the Lavender Lounge + Boutique, where various products crafted from farm-grown lavender can be purchased.
Event Details:
Event: Sip, Savour + Stroll
Dates: July 24 to July 28, 2024
Time: 10 AM to 8 PM
Location: Hereward Farms, East Garafraxa, Ontario
Ticket Price: $50 per person plus tax
Located just a short drive from Toronto, Hereward Farms provides a serene and relaxing atmosphere, making it a beloved destination for those seeking a peaceful and rejuvenating escape. The picturesque landscape offers a breathtaking backdrop for photography, whether capturing family moments or stunning sunsets.
The festival's flexible hours allow visitors to enjoy the event at their convenience, whether preferring the bright morning light or the enchanting evening glow. This unique event celebrates the region's beauty and supports local businesses and tourism.
About Hereward Farms
Hereward Farms is a family-owned and operated lavender farm in East Garafraxa, Ontario. Committed to sustainable farming practices, the farm offers visitors a memorable and educational experience. The farm's lavender is used in various products, including essential oils, candles, and body care items. In 2023, Hereward Farms expanded by adding 400,000 sunflowers to their property, enhancing the scenic beauty of the farm.
