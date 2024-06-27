Digital Board Game Ticket to Ride™ Receives Third Major Expansion
Fan-favourite digital board game Ticket to Ride receives third expansion: India
The whole world awaits, and with each expansion, we can introduce our players to a new country and fresh gameplay rules”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marmalade Game Studio has released the third major content update for its popular digital board game, Ticket to Ride, adding the new India map, two new characters, two additional locomotives and two more carriages to the game. The digital board game renders the tabletop expansion in incredible detail, with stunning new visuals for India’s postcards, character designs and map!
As well as creating another avenue for adventure across the world, the India Expansion also introduces its own unique bonus mechanic – the Mandala Bonus. With this, players can earn additional points for completing the same route in multiple ways.
“One of the defining features of Ticket to Ride is its sprawling scope,” says Bruna Silva, London Head of Studio at Marmalade Game Studio. “The whole world awaits, and with each expansion, we can introduce our players to a new country and fresh gameplay rules.”
The India Expansion introduces two new characters to Ticket to Ride – budding poet Bhaskar Singh and inspiring doctor Aanandi Johri. Join them aboard the Star Royale or the Maharaja’s Chariot, attach the Lotus Wagon or the Maharani’s Palace, and explore the length and breadth of India together!
The India Expansion is available to download on mobile and Steam now!
About Marmalade Game Studio
London-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, Ticket to Ride and BATTLESHIP, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: https://marmaladegamestudio.com/, and follow us on X(@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio) and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)
About Asmodee Entertainment Licensing
Entertainment exists to expand the Asmodee IPs into sectors adjacent to board games, such as video games, movies & TV shows, cultural products, toys and social/live entertainment. This gives our core fans more opportunities to engage with the brands and stories they love, and enables us to reach new customers in new markets with a wide variety of exciting, quality products and experiences based on our IPs. Our global team licenses to established industry partners who distribute products through their own third-party networks. Find out more at asmodee-entertainment.biz
About Days of Wonder
Days of Wonder, part of Asmodee, develops and publishes unique games in their genre. The studio’s “Play Different” slogan reflects its vision of publishing: Days of Wonder limits its productions to very few new games, focusing on quality rather than quantity, and developing highly refined digital adaptations. The unparalleled successes such as Ticket to Ride®, the world’s best-selling train game; Small World® and its epic conquests in a fantastic universe; Heat: Pedal to the Metal, the latest sensation in racing games; and Memoir ’44®, the World War II reference game with over twenty expansions, motivate Days of Wonder to raise the bar ever higher. Days of Wonder board games are distributed in 40 countries and their digital versions are available on the App Store, Google Play and Steam.
Learn more at http://www.daysofwonder.com
Mihaela Craciun
Marmalade Game Studio
