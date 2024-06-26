Cultural Affairs Bureau calls for proposals for Performing Arts Productions 2024 – 2026

MACAU, June 26 - In order to promote the development of Macao into a “City of Performing Arts”, create performance opportunities for local performing arts industries, highlight Macao’s role as the “One Base” platform for cultural exchanges, and enhance the image of a “Cultural Macao”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) is calling for the proposals for local commissioned productions, supporting stage works with potential to premiere in the next two years. With this project, IC aims to promote the production of outstanding artistic works in Macao and foster the development of local performing arts. The submission deadline for proposals is 8 September 2024.

The open call accepts proposals for brand-new productions, adaptation of existing works and revivals of previously staged productions, including musical, drama, dance and children's programmes, from local associations or companies registered in the Macao SAR or holders of a valid Macao SAR Resident Identity Card. The core creative team must incorporate a creative collaboration with a non-local artist from a different discipline to explore new ideas, novel artistic discourses and approaches. The final selected programmes will be granted the production cost and will premiere between 2025 and 2026. IC will also facilitate the subsequent development of the programmes after their premiere and help to bridge them with event organisers from other regions to seek resources for them to be restaged, thus driving the development of Macao’s performing arts and cultural industries. A maximum of six works is expected to be commissioned through this project, with a grant of production costs up to MOP900,000.00 for musicals and MOP650,000 for drama, dance and children's programmes.

An information session for the “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions” project will be held on 9 July 2024 at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, and submission of proposals is open from 27 June until 8 September 2024. Shortlisted candidates in the first stage of the selection process will have an interview with the jury in October 2024 to present and demonstrate their creative concepts for the jury to select qualified proposals for commission. The regulations and application form are available for download from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6374 during office hours.