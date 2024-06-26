Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce scores a hat-trick at 2024 TRIC Awards

Broadcaster Ken Bruce took home not one but three trophies at yesterday’s [Tuesday 25th June] TRIC Awards 2024. The Greatest Hits Radio presenter picked up the top prize for Best Radio Show, Radio Personality and Daytime at the awards which were celebrating their 55th birthday this year.

At a star-studded event as London’s Grosvenor House Ken told the audience that ‘it was lovely to see Scotland win an award!’ before sharing that it had been 47 years this month since he started in radio and ‘it’s amazing I’m still standing up here!’

At this year’s awards TRIC appointed two new Vice Presidents including Magic Radio’s Angellica Bell. She and Angie Greaves take over from previous Vice Presidents Ainsley Harriot and Jon Culshaw.

The event was hosted by TRIC president Roman Kemp and featured a live performance by Pixie Lott. With 1.3Million votes cast the awards were streamed live via the TRIC YouTube channel and are now available on-demand. You can find a full list of winners at TRIC Awards social channels and watch the event back here: TRIC AWARDS 2024 – LIVE SHOW.

About Bauer Media Audio

Bauer Media Audio is Europe’s leading digital commercial radio broadcaster and audio operator. Experts in the power of sound, the company reaches over 61 million listeners weekly through its broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning 9 countries – the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Portugal, Bauer Media Audio owns leading brands including Today FM, KISS, Mix Megapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Expres, Radio Nova, Radio 100, RMF, and Rádio Comercial.

About TRIC

TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) was formed in 1931 and established in the early days​ of broadcasting as the Radio Industries Club.​

TRIC is driven by a mission to promote mutual understanding,​ goodwill and networking among those engaged in the technology, broadcasting​ and related industries, by the staging of high-profile events, and by raising funds for good causes nominated by its President and Chair. This summer’s not-for-profit event will be raising funds for the excellent work of the Joe’s Buddy Line and Starlight Foundation.

TRIC can be found on X formerly Twitter via @TRICawards, on Instagram via @tricawardsuk and online at tric.org.uk