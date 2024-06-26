26 June 2024

US Ambassador to Turkmenistan Completes Diplomatic Mission

On June 26, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Turkmenistan Matthew Klimov, who is completing his diplomatic mission in the country.

During the conversation, the issues of the current state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-American cooperation in priority areas of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian formats were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the Foreign Ministry thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to strengthening bilateral Turkmen-American relations and wished him success in his future activities.

In turn, the Ambassador expressed sincere gratitude to the Turkmen side for the comprehensive support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.