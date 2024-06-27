EarthWise Pet Supply & Grooming Opens New Store in Hamburg, NY
EarthWise Pet Announces More Franchise Openings with the Latest in Hamburg, NYHAMBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthWise Pet is excited to announce the opening of its newest location, EarthWise Pet Supply & Grooming, in Hamburg, New York. The store, which officially opened its doors in May, promises to bring a holistic approach to pet care with a variety of premium services and products tailored for the well-being of pets and their families.
Brian Dimit, the franchise owner, brings over 30 years of operational, training, marketing, public speaking, and management experience from the healthcare technology industry. During his tenure at companies like OpenText and PointClickCare, Brian worked extensively with facilities throughout North America, helping to improve business operations, enhance quality of care, and maximize return on investments. Known for his strategic direction, product portfolio management, and successful market launches, Brian is well-equipped to lead this new venture.
"What excites me the most about opening this new local store is the chance to make a positive difference in the lives of pets and their families," said Dimit. "I look forward to providing the Southtowns communities with a totally unique experience and teaching pet parents about nutrition so their dogs and cats are healthier and happier. We’re more than a store and grooming salon - we want every human and pet that walks through our doors to feel like family."
Brian, a proud dog dad to three rescue dogs - Vlad, Finn, and Ellie - and an active community volunteer, is dedicated to offering personalized service and expert advice. His journey from healthcare technology to pet care reflects his commitment to improving outcomes and ensuring customer satisfaction. Colleagues have often noted how Brian always thinks with a customer-first mindset, which will be a tremendous asset to the EarthWise Pet family.
EarthWise Pet Hamburg offers a comprehensive range of services, including certified Pet Dietitian consultations available for free to all customers. This unique service emphasizes the importance of nutrition for pets and the holistic approach that EarthWise Pet is known for.
"EarthWise Pet has a longstanding reputation for its dedication to pet health and wellness. With the new Hamburg location and Brian’s incredible experience and commitment, we are well-positioned to continue our mission of providing the best for pets," said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer of EarthWise Pet.
Customers can expect a wide selection of natural and premium pet foods, grooming services exclusively for dogs, and personalized nutrition advice from certified Pet Dietitians. The store aims to be a considerable asset to the community, offering not just products and services but also educational resources and community engagement.
About EarthWise Pet: EarthWise Pet is a holistic pet wellness franchise company dedicated to offering a wide range of high-quality products and services focused on total pet care. Their offerings include personalized nutrition consultations, an extensive range of natural products, dog grooming services, self-wash stations, and expert advice from knowledgeable staff. Committed to the well-being of pets and their communities, EarthWise Pet stands as a leader in the industry, setting the gold standard for pet care.
