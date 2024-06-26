CoverRight Named FinTech Category Winner in 2024 ‘Products That Count’ Awards
Great products are a secret weapon for standing out in a competitive market. I congratulate CoverRight on defining product excellence in 2024 and beyond”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoverRight announced today that it has been named a top product for the FinTech category in the 2024 Product Awards for Q2. The Product Awards, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Mighty Capital and Capgemini, are all about celebrating how Product is leading business into the future.
Nominees are chosen by Products That Count’s product manager network, and winners are chosen by an independent Awards Advisory Board composed of top product leaders.
CoverRight has embarked on a mission to improve the lives of older adults by providing comprehensive guidance on the health, finance, and lifestyle options that benefit them – starting with Medicare health insurance navigation. The company uses a technology-first approach to deliver a transparent Medicare plan selection and enrollment experience for its customers that puts their interests first. The company is geared toward servicing the new wave of digitally savvy older adults aging into retirement and deploys A.I. to deliver personalized experiences for its users that support them even after they enroll into a plan.
“Great products are a secret weapon for standing out in a competitive market. I congratulate CoverRight on defining product excellence in 2024 and beyond,” said SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count.
“CoverRight is honored and humbled to have been selected as a winner in the 2024 Product Awards,” said Richard Chan, Founder and CEO of CoverRight, “we are excited to be recognized for our work in building a product that helps a traditionally underserved demographic feel safe, secure, and empowered in retirement.”
Learn more about all of the winners of the 2024 Q2 Product Awards here: https://productsthatcount.com/product-awards/
ABOUT COVERRIGHT
CoverRight® is a digital-first concierge platform designed to help consumers easily learn about and navigate Medicare online. CoverRight aims to simplify a traditionally confusing and complex decision by delivering you a simple, delightful and comprehensive enrollment experience that makes Medicare more transparent and accessible for America’s 60 million Medicare beneficiaries The company's vision is to become the go-to retirement concierge platform to help retirees manage and navigate health and finance in retirement.
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com
