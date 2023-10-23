CoverRight and Savona Partner to Deliver Enhanced Medicare Services to Clients
CoverRight, a digital-first concierge Medicare enrollment platform is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Savona Insurance.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoverRight, a digital-first concierge platform designed to empower retirees and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare health insurance online, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Savona Insurance, a Property and Casualty (P&C) agency under the AC Collective umbrella. This collaborative effort marks a significant step towards providing valuable benefits to Savona’s clients, enhancing their insurance portfolio with comprehensive Medicare guidance and support.
Savona is dedicated to offering top-tier services to its clients. This partnership with CoverRight underscores the commitment to expanding and diversifying the services available to their clients, catering to the evolving needs of individuals who require Medicare-related guidance and support.
CoverRight's Medicare concierge platform is designed to simplify the complex Medicare landscape for seniors. The partnership with Savona will empower their clients to make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage, ensuring they receive the best possible healthcare options during a critical phase of their lives,” said Richard Chan, Founder/CEO at CoverRight. We are excited to work together to introduce new revenue opportunities and offer comprehensive Medicare solutions that will enhance the overall well-being of their clients."
Through this strategic partnership, CoverRight and Savona are poised to deliver a seamless and efficient Medicare experience to clients, further solidifying their position as trusted advisors in the insurance industry. “At Savona, we believe in building trusted client – agent relationships in order to provide tailored solutions to our clients’ challenges. Our family at CoverRight fills the gap for your Medicare needs,” said Anthony Muzzillo, Founder/CEO at Savona.
About CoverRight: CoverRight is the first digital concierge platform designed to empower retirees and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare online. The company collaborates with experienced Insurance, Banking, and Healthcare Provider partners nationwide to create a digitally-driven and personalized Medicare enrollment experience for eligible clients. The CoverRight platform pairs technology with human support to simplify a traditionally confusing and complex decision by delivering a concierge-style experience that provides consumers with a delightful and comprehensive Medicare plan selection and enrollment experience. The company's vision is to become the go-to retirement concierge platform to help retirees manage and navigate health and finance in retirement.
About Savona Insurance: Savona Insurance is a Property & Casualty (P&C) agency that is part of the AC Collective family, dedicated to serving the insurance needs of its clients. As part of the AC ecosystem, Savona is committed to providing high-quality services and enhancing its clients' insurance portfolios.
