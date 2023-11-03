Submit Release
CoverRight and Asset Insure, Inc. Partner to Deliver Enhanced Medicare Services to Clients

Through this strategic partnership, CoverRight and Asset Insure, Inc. are poised to deliver a seamless and efficient Medicare experience to clients

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoverRight, a digital-first concierge platform designed to empower retirees and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare health insurance online, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Asset Insure, Inc., a specialty insurance agency headquartered in Raleigh, NC. This collaborative effort marks a significant step towards providing valuable benefits to Asset Insure, Inc.’s clients, enhancing their insurance portfolio with comprehensive Medicare guidance and support.

Asset Insure, Inc. is dedicated to offering top-tier services to its clients. This partnership with CoverRight underscores the commitment to expanding and diversifying the services available to their clients, catering to the evolving needs of individuals who require Medicare-related guidance and support.

“CoverRight's Medicare concierge platform is designed to simplify the complex Medicare landscape for seniors. The partnership with Asset Insure, Inc. will empower their clients to make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage, ensuring they receive the best possible healthcare options during a critical phase of their lives,” said Richard Chan, Founder/CEO at CoverRight. "We are excited to work together to introduce new revenue opportunities and offer comprehensive Medicare solutions that will enhance the overall well-being of their clients."

Through this strategic partnership, CoverRight and Asset Insure, Inc. are poised to deliver a seamless and efficient Medicare experience to clients, further solidifying their position as trusted advisors in the insurance industry.

Lisa M. Fajgenbaum, President of Asset Insure, Inc., stated: “CoverRight enables individuals and their families to better navigate the complexity of Medicare programs. Our clients will work with a CoverRight advisor to review their options before making the selections that meet their personal needs. We are excited about this partnership and being able to offer CoverRight’s services to all of our clients.”

For more information about CoverRight's Medicare Concierge Platform and its partnership with Asset Insure, Inc. please visit the website: https://b2b.coverright.com/assetinsure.
About CoverRight: CoverRight is the first digital concierge platform designed to empower retirees and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare online. The company collaborates with experienced Insurance, Banking, and Healthcare Provider partners nationwide to create a digitally-driven and personalized Medicare enrollment experience for eligible clients. The CoverRight platform pairs technology with human support to simplify a traditionally confusing and complex decision by delivering a concierge-style experience that provides consumers with a delightful and comprehensive Medicare plan selection and enrollment experience. The company's vision is to become the go-to retirement concierge platform to help retirees manage and navigate health and finance in retirement.

About Asset Insure, Inc.: Asset Insure, Inc., is a specialty insurance agency offering Personal, High-net-worth, Group Benefits, Life & Health and Medicare & Long-term Care insurance solutions. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Asset Insure, Inc. brings together industry-leading professionals with a shared passion, dedication and genuine care for others to provide a truly exceptional client experience. To learn more, go to www.asset.insure or call 855.380.6845.

