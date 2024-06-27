Enhancing Community Engagement: YMCA Refurbishes Modernfold Acousti-Seal Premier Panels
YMCA Rocky Run: The newly refurbished Modernfold Acousti-Seal Premier panels create versatile spaces for community activities.
Before and After: A striking transformation of the Acousti-Seal panels, showcasing the superior craftsmanship of ModernfoldStyles.
From Old to New: The Acousti-Seal panels at YMCA Rocky Run now boast a fresh, modern look, thanks to ModernfoldStyles' meticulous updates.
Revitalized Interiors: ModernfoldStyles breathes new life into the YMCA Rocky Run's spaces, showcasing the dramatic before and after changes.
YMCA Rocky Run refurbishes Modernfold Acousti-Seal panels, enhancing community spaces with ModernfoldStyles' expert refurbishment services.MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued commitment to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the YMCA Rocky Run branch has successfully refurbished its Modernfold Acousti-Seal Premier single-panel operable partitions. This initiative, undertaken by the YMCA, aims to enhance the functionality and aesthetic appeal of its spaces, fostering wellness and unity within the community.
For over 170 years, the YMCA has been at the forefront of providing essential services aimed at community building. The Rocky Run branch, located at 1299 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA, has been a vital part of this mission, offering a variety of programs and services that benefit the local population.
Originally installed in 2011, the Modernfold Acousti-Seal partitions at the YMCA Rocky Run branch have been instrumental in creating versatile and functional spaces. Recognizing the need to maintain and enhance these partitions, the YMCA enlisted the expertise of ModernfoldStyles, a leading distributor of space management solutions known for their excellence in transforming environments and providing comprehensive refurbishment services.
ModernfoldStyles prides itself on its ability to repair, refurbish, and refinish products to ensure longevity and optimal performance. The service team undertook the task of recovering the entire original Acousti-Seal system. This involved updating each panel with new vinyl and hand pulls, resulting in a clean, cohesive look that aligns with the YMCA's vision of a welcoming and functional space.
“Our service technicians did an incredible job refurbishing the Acousti-Seal system at the YMCA Rocky Run branch,” said a representative from ModernfoldStyles. “By updating the panels, we have not only enhanced the visual appeal of the space but also ensured its functionality for many years to come.”
To learn more about this project and other innovative solutions offered by ModernfoldStyles, visit their website or check out their YouTube channel, which features transformative concepts and exclusive content designed to inspire and ignite architectural visions.
ModernfoldStyles is dedicated to creating flexible and sophisticated spaces tailored to the needs of their clients. They offer a wide range of products, including the LYNX TELESCOPIC™ systems by ZONA Glass Wall Systems, which provide sleek utility and style. ModernfoldStyles also showcases detailed case studies and hosts showroom tours in Bergen County, allowing clients to explore limitless design possibilities.
Marketing Team
ModernfoldStyles, Inc.
+1 201-329-6226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other