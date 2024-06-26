Celebrate Canada Day at Canada’s Waterfall Park
We’re thrilled to welcome visitors this Canada Day long weekend to explore the stunning waterfall and everything Wells Gray has to offer.”CLEARWATER, BC, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells Gray Provincial Park, fondly known as Canada’s Waterfall Park and home to North America’s largest non-motorized lake, is excited to welcome outdoor enthusiasts to a thrilling array of activities this Canada Day long weekend. From whitewater rafting to paragliding and downhill mountain biking, the park promises an adventure for everyone. Even with construction at the Helmcken Falls viewing platform, visitors can still revel in the beauty of the park’s 42 majestic waterfalls.
“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors this Canada Day long weekend to explore the stunning waterfall and everything Wells Gray has to offer,” said Claire Hanna, Executive Director of Tourism Wells Gray. “The park is a natural gem, packed with opportunities for adventure. Whether it's whitewater rafting, paragliding, or simply enjoying a peaceful hike, there's something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome families, friends, and solo adventurers to experience the park’s unique charm."
Water enthusiasts can dive into thrilling whitewater rafting adventures, navigating the park's rivers with guided tours that guarantee an adrenaline rush. For a more tranquil experience, visitors can paddle through the serene waters of Clearwater and Azure Lakes by kayak, canoe or on a boat tour. Fishing aficionados will find the park’s lakes and rivers brimming with a variety of fish species, offering a relaxing way to enjoy the natural surroundings.
On land, the excitement continues with a range of hiking trails catering to all levels of difficulty. From easy walks to challenging hikes, each one offers spectacular views of the park’s natural wonders. Mountain biking enthusiasts can tackle Clearwater’s exhilarating downhill trails, while wildlife lovers can spot diverse species, including bears, moose, and eagles, in their natural habitats.
Families can enjoy picnicking at one of the many scenic spots throughout the park, swimming in the lakes and rivers, and camping under the stars at well-equipped campgrounds. For those who prefer a bird's-eye view, paragliding offers a unique perspective, allowing adventurers to soar over the stunning landscapes and take in breathtaking aerial views.
Opening on July 26th, the new viewing platform at Helmcken Falls will feature accessible washrooms, picnic tables, benches, and resurfaced trails from the parking lot to the viewing platform area, ensuring that all visitors can fully appreciate this iconic landmark. Even during construction of the new viewing platform, Helmcken Falls remains accessible through limited access to the Helmcken Falls trailhead.
“The new accessible viewing platform at Helmcken Falls, set to open on July 26th, marks a significant milestone in making the park more inclusive and enjoyable for all visitors,” said Hanna. “These improvements will ensure that everyone has the chance to explore and appreciate the beauty of the natural landscapes here, and we’re really excited to see it come to life.”
With so many activities to choose from, Wells Gray Provincial Park is the perfect destination for an unforgettable Canada Day long weekend. For more information and to plan your visit, explore the detailed itineraries available on the North Thompson website and the Tourism Wells Gray website or stop in at the Visitor Information Centre in Clearwater.
