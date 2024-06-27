Solifi achieves a hat-trick at AFC Summer Awards

The business was shortlisted in the CEO of the Year, Environment, and Excellence in Technology categories.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that it was shortlisted in three categories at the Asset Finance Connect (AFC) Summer awards, which will take place at the Honorable Artillery Company on Tuesday 9th July and will focus on People, Planet and Profit, emphasising excellence in ESG.

“This is a significant opportunity to highlight the work that both the business and our individuals are delivering within the industry,” says David Hamilton, Solifi CEO. “Being shortlisted across multiple categories is a great honour for Solifi. We look forward to attending the awards ceremony, which is set to be a fantastic event.”

David Hamilton was shortlisted for the long-established CEO of the Year award, which celebrates those who have made the most noteworthy contribution to their organisation or to the equipment/automotive finance industry. Since his appointment in 2018, David has been the driving force behind Solifi’s continued growth through the delivery of world-class secured finance software solutions built on Solifi Open Finance Platform.

Zaineb Bashir-Ali, Head of FMO Product Management, was nominated for the Excellence in Technology Award. The award highlights those who have enjoyed outstanding success during 2023. With her diverse experience across the European, Australian, and North American asset finance markets, Zaineb’s multi-faceted skillset across the software development cycle was one of the key reasons behind her nomination.

Following the launch of Solifi’s latest solution, ESG Portfolio Strategist, the business was also shortlisted for the AFC Environment Award. This category recognises any work undertaken to minimise the impact of UK industry on the environment. Enabling automotive finance companies to operationalise ESG strategy within their existing leasing workflow, ESG Portfolio Strategist enables ESG compliance and strategy execution, and can support businesses in tracking, monitoring, and proactively advising clients on their ESG portfolio analytics.

About Solifi

Celebrating 50 years of business, Solifi is a Fintech 100 provider for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.