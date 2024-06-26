The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) at McGill Selects Cubresa’s BrainPET for 7T Brain Research Program

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) at McGill University has selected Cubresa’s investigational BrainPET scanner to enhance their 7T MRI research program. This will be the first installation into a 7T MRI worldwide, making it a unique tool for brain research studies.

The Cubresa BrainPET will benefit the research efforts of ongoing projects focused on several neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“The BrainPET is poised to usher in new ways of imaging the brain at unprecedented spatial resolution,” said Udunna Anazodo, PhD, Assistant Professor and William Dawson Scholar in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, and member of the McConnell Brain Imaging Centre at The Neuro. “This next generation PET imaging tool will allow us to perform unique mechanistic studies at The Neuro, combining anatomical and molecular imaging to reveal brain mechanisms fundamental to our understanding of the brain in normal and diseased states, and across the human lifespan".

"The Cubresa BrainPET 7T insert tremendously advances research by enabling the understanding of disease processes in living patients by combining the power of high-sensitivity Positron Emission Tomography and high-resolution Magnetic Resonance Imaging,” commented Dr. Pedro Rosa-Neto, MD, PhD, Professor in the Departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry at McGill University, and member of the McConnell Brain Imaging Centre at The Neuro.

“The acquisition of the Cubresa’s BrainPET 7T insert is part of a larger effort at The Neuro’s McConnell Brain Imaging Centre to, not only upgrade our current multimodal neuroimaging infrastructure, but to give access to novel and unique cutting-edge technologies that will allow our researchers to ask questions that would not be possible otherwise,” said Julien Doyon, PhD, Director of the McConnell Brain Imaging Centre.

“Prof. Anazodo and Dr. Rosa-Neto are leading researchers in their fields”, said James Schellenberg, PhD, Cubresa’s Founder and CEO. “We are extremely pleased to have them join our Foundational Client Program and look forward to working with them, and the broader team at The Neuro, over the coming years.”

Cubresa’s Foundational Client Program is designed for world-leading, innovative brain research institutions that are seeking to enhance their brain-focused research activities with the addition of a novel BrainPET system, enabling simultaneous PET/MR imaging.

The purchase of BrainPET 7T insert was possible thanks to a major grant from the Canada Foundation for Innovation John R. Evans Leaders Fund awarded to Udunna Anazodo and Pedro Rosa-Neto.

About the Cubresa BrainPET

BrainPET is an investigational PET insert dedicated to the human brain imaging marketplace. It is intended to retrofit into installed 1.5T, 3T, and 7T MRI systems, and will be useful for those clinical sites that want the advantages of simultaneous PET/MR imaging. The Cubresa BrainPET scanner is being developed for the evaluation of neurological diseases and disorders. BrainPET is an investigational device and is not available for commercial sale.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg, Canada, is a world leader in brain imaging and designs and develops preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products are being developed to enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level.

