Cubresa Enters into BrainPET Technology License Agreement with the Sino Canadian Health Institute

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubresa Inc., a world leader in the design and development of PET insert systems for MRI, and the Sino Canadian Health Institute (SCHI), a Canadian based wholly owned subsidiary of Sino Canada Health Engineering Research Institute based in Hefei, China, have entered into a BrainPET technology licensing agreement.

The agreement provides Cubresa with access to all intellectual property and BrainPET designs from SCHI and provides a platform for Cubresa to further develop the MR Compatible BrainPET system, with design improvements, manufacturing, marketing, sales and support being based in Winnipeg, Canada.

“We have appreciated working with our partners at SCHI on this proof of concept over the last 3 years and are continuing to further advance the technology at Cubresa.” said James Schellenberg, Ph.D., Cubresa’s Founder and CEO. “We look forward to introducing the MR Compatible BrainPET product into the Brain Research market.”

About BrainPET

BrainPET is an investigational PET insert dedicated to the human brain imaging marketplace. It is intended to retrofit into installed 1.5T, 3T and 7T MRI systems, and will be useful for those clinical sites that want the advantages of simultaneous PET-MR imaging. The BrainPET insert is being developed to enhance the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological diseases including Alzheimer’s and other dementias as well as brain cancers, epilepsy surgical planning and movement disorders. Cubresa BrainPET is an investigational device and is not available for commercial sale.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg Canada, is a world leader in the design and development of preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level. www.cubresa.com