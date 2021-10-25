Cubresa Appoints Mr. Jonathan Li as VP of Research & Development, Ms. Lisa Bako as VP of Sales & Strategic Partnerships

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubresa Inc., a world leader in the design and development of PET insert systems for MRI, is announcing two senior appointments within the company, Mr. Jonathan Li as VP of R&D, and Ms. Lisa Bako as VP of Sales and Strategic Partnerships.

“Cubresa is building a leadership culture within our company, and we are fortunate to have Jonathan and Lisa on our team”, said James Schellenberg, Ph.D., Cubresa’s Founder and CEO. “Jonathan and Lisa have both demonstrated attributes of quality and excellence over their careers and we look forward to working with them as Cubresa accelerates into the brain imaging marketplace.”

Mr. Jonathan Li, P.Eng

Jonathan Li is a professional engineer with over 30 years of R&D design and test experience. Throughout his career, Jonathan has mentored many young engineering graduates through the EIT process to become Professional Engineers. He has built high performing engineering teams to design and deliver new product innovations to market. Jonathan found his career passion during his time with IMRIS in developing ground-breaking Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) innovation for neurosurgeons. "It is so rewarding to see your work saving lives" says Jonathan who received three patent awards for his designs at IMRIS. Jonathan continues to drive his passion forward with Cubresa as their new Vice President of R&D, to design and deliver PET (Positron Emission Tomography) imaging innovation to researchers and medical professionals around the world.

Ms. Lisa Bako

Lisa Bako is a business executive with over 25 years of experience working with high-tech start-ups and research institutions, with the last 20 years focused exclusively on health-related initiatives and novel medical devices. Lisa specializes in designing and delivering sales and marketing strategies for the medical device sector, in addition to leading contract negotiations, program management, and relationship management of customers and strategic partners. In her new role, Lisa is responsible for spearheading Cubresa’s global preclinical and clinical sales to leading research centres, in addition to managing strategic partnerships for the company. She most recently served as the Director of Marketing for Cubresa.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg Canada, is a world leader in the design and development of preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products are being developed to enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level. www.cubresa.com