Image of Amsterdam Memorial “Stumbling Stones” & An Image of Petr Ginz's Drawing “Moon Landscape” Sent To The Moon
"The act of delivering these iconic images to the moon is intended to inspire humanity to chose love over hate"
The act of delivering these iconic images to the moon is intended to inspire humanity to chose love over hate”AMSTERDAM , THE NETHERLANDS , June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An image of Amsterdam’s memorial “Stolpersteine,” or “Stumbling Stones” and a digital image of “Moon Landscape” by Holocaust victim Petr Ginz landed on the Moon earlier this year to commemorate victims of the Holocaust.
— Michael Potter
Lonestar Data organized this humanitarian mission on the Intuitive Machines Odysseus, IM-1 Lunar Lander mission. The small brass plaques that are embedded in the roadway in front of the former homes of Holocaust victims, are known as “Stolpersteine,” which literally means "stumbling stones”. To date, more than 106,000 Stolpersteine have been installed throughout Europe, making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world.
Also on this mission to the lunar surface was the image of the drawing “Moon Landscape" by Holocaust victim Petr Ginz. The drawing is said to reflect, with remarkable detail, how the teenage Ginz believed the earth would look from the moon. It illustrated his desire to reach a place from where the earth, which threatened his life, could be seen from a safe distance.
This Friday, June 28th, the 2,500 Stolperstein will be placed in Amsterdam in memory of Klara Borstel-Engelsman (1842-1944). Government officials, including Mayor Femke Halsema and Dop van Ulzen will join Borstel-Engelsman’s family members during this significant tribute.
About Stichting Stolpersteine
In 1992 artist Gunter Demnig started the Stolpersteine, brass covered stones sculpture and memorial project, to commemorate the victims of Nazis during the Second World War. The Stolpersteine are placed in the sidewalk in front of the last freely chosen homes of the victims.
https://stichting-stolpersteine.nl/
To raise awareness of this remarkable project a short form documentary "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" explores the laying of “Stolpersteine” memorial stones installed in front of the homes along the central canals in Amsterdam. These stones serve to provide a small tear of sorrow next to the grand and historic architecture of the canals. We hope this film inspires others to adopt a canal or adopt a street to sponsor the installation of Stolpersteine memorial stones in communities throughout Europe.
About “Moon Landscape”
The image of the drawing by 16-year-old Holocaust victim Petr Ginz “Moon Landscape,” reveals a young man who, in addition to his other talents, was both a researcher and a scientist full of hope and optimism that science, not hate, would ultimately trump and begin to heal humanity.
About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.
Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. is pioneering a new class of premium data storage and edge processing services creating a premier data secure network to service terrestrial, space, and lunar based digital infrastructure. Lonestar will provide secure digital services for enterprise and government customers directly and through trusted Cloud service providers. Lonestar is currently conducting a series of lunar technology demonstration missions and will commence continuous commercial services in 2026.
About the Documentary Film “Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam”
“Tracks," takes viewers on a journey to uncover the spirit and intention behind the Stolpersteine, small brass memorial stones that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.The film encourages us to recall the neighbors, friends, grandparents, mothers, fathers, children and babies who were the victims of hate and intolerance. According to the filmmaker Michael Potter, “the film is a visually gorgeous, poetic and uplifting meditation on art, encounter and remembrance.” The film explores the impact of the Stolpersteine on communities and families, and how they serve as a powerful reminder.
The multi-award winning documentary "Tracks" features interviews with historians, survivors, and descendants of victims, and those that selflessly carry out the creation and placement of these stones. This powerful documentary is a must-see for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of remembrance and the impact on individuals and communities.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2S68Gly20g
Fine Arts Film Festival
June 8, 2024
Official Selection
Universe Multicultural Film Festival
June 14- 16, 2024
7th Annual Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival
November 21-23, 2024, San Diego, CA, USA.
Film Pittsburgh - Robinson International Short Film Competition
Semi-Finalist
May 20th
Berlin International Art Film Festival
Nominated - Selected
May 10th
‘Tracks’: Awards & Accolades
Honored for "Tracks" to win Best, International Documentary, as well as the Craghoppers Special Recognition & Prize @ the London Discover Film Festival
New York City Independent Film Fest - Best Documentary Short
Brussels World Film Festival - Best Documentary Short
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Best Cinematography
London - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Winner
The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York - Winner
Lonond - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Official Selection
32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival - Official Selection
New York City Independent Film Festival - Official Selection
Brooklyn Film Festival - Official Selection
23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival - Official Selection
Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France - Official Selection
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival - Official Selection
Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas - Official Selection
Brussels World Film Festival - Official Selection
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Official Selection
ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam - Official Selection
October 7 - The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York
28th September – 1st October - The Discover Film Awards
( Winner of the prestigious Craghoppers Documentary Prize at the London Discover Film Awards)
Media Officer
Stichting Stolpersteine
+31 6 20789729
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
"TRACKS: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam"