Cardiovascular Associates of America Appoints Katherine Evans to President of the Novocardia Division
Evans is Elevated to Key Role of President During Crucial Growth Period
Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of Katherine Evans as president, Novocardia Division. This critical development role will have Katherine leading development, implementation and optimizing care solutions in collaboration with and across CVAUSA's partner physicians. These care model solutions are a critical, foundational component of CVAUSA's risk-based contracting strategy. CVAUSA's mission statement is "empowering cardiovascular specialists to transform patient care." The Novocardia division is the engine behind care transformation.
— Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA
“I am very excited to have Katherine leading the Novocardia division and spearheading our care transformation efforts. First and foremost, she is an excellent clinician; she always puts the needs of the patient first,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “She possesses the right blend of clinical experience, value-based and risk-based contracting expertise, product development, and ability to lead organizational change. CVAUSA is honored to have Katherine leading the Novocardia division.”
“I am honored to take on this role leading Novocardia. I look forward to building on our successes delivering the highest quality patient care,” said Katherine Evans, president, Novocardia Division. “I am proud of our mission driven team which is empowering cardiovascular specialists to transform care. Together, we will remain at the forefront of cardiovascular health innovation.”
Prior to being appointed president, Katherine was the Chief Nursing Officer and SVP, Clinical Operation, CVAUSA. If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
