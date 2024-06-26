Kim Jae Joong Releases 20th-Anniversary Album, FLOWER GARDEN
NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Jae Joong has released his 20th-anniversary album, FLOWER GARDEN, along with a music video for the title track, “Glorious Days.” This is Jae Joong’s first full-length album he has released in South Korea in the last two years. It contains a wide variety of genres, including rock, R&B, and ballad.
FLOWER GARDEN is Kim Jae Joong’s fourth full-length album, which he has been working on it since the establishment of his new agency, iNKODE, and is credited with the lyric writing on the majority of the tracks. The album’s title represents each of the years Kim Jae Joong has been active as an artist, as it takes multiple colorful flowers in bloom to make a full garden. With FLOWER GARDEN, Jae Joong shares his 20-year journey with his fans.
“It’s a reminder of his lasting impact on the industry.” - Jeff Benjamin, Billboard, on the release of Kim Jae Joong’s pre-release single, “I AM U”
The album has 14 tracks, including the pre-release single “I AM U,” which was released on June 11th, and a CD-only track titled “201208,” which was entirely written, composed, and arranged by Kim Jae Joong. The album also includes two major collaborations: Moonbyul of MAMAMOO, who is featured on “The Light,” and Japanese rock star MIYAVI, who is featured on “Dopamine.”
ABOUT KIM JAE JOONG
Kim Jae Joong is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and performer who debuted on December 23, 2023, as a member of the K-pop group TVXQ! (also known as DBSK and Tohoshinki in Japan) at the age of 17. TVXQ!’s MIROTIC – The 4th Album topped the South Korean charts in 2008 and won the country’s Golden Disc Award for Album of the Year. In 2009, Jae Joong and two other members of TVXQ! formed the pop group JYJ, which had three consecutive No. 1 albums in South Korea, beginning with 2010’s The Beginning. He scored his first major acting job in the 2009 South Korean TV film Heaven’s Postman, which led to several award-winning roles in South Korean and Japanese productions.
Kim Jae Joong released his first solo EP, Mine, in 2013 which topped the South Korean albums chart while reaching the Top 10 in Japan. Love Covers, released in 2019, was his third consecutive chart-topping album in Japan and was named one of the three best Asian albums of the year by the Japan Gold Disc Awards.
Helix Publicity
Helix Publicity LLC
email us here
김재중 (KIM JAE JOONG) 'Glorious Day' Official MV