Inauguration of the "75 women in 75 years of Council of Europe history" exhibition

SLOVENIA, June 26 - The exhibition was organised by the Delegation of the European Union to the Council of Europe and the Permanent Representations of the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to the Council of Europe. It celebrates the contribution of 75 women whose work has made a significant contribution to the strengthening and promotion of human rights and the Council of Europe. Two Slovenian women are among the featured.

Petra Roter is one of the leading European experts in the field of diversity management through minority rights, serving on the Advisory Committee on the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, twice elected as President. She has been actively promoting Council of Europe norms across member states and in other international institutions.

Alenka Puhar's experience and objectivity have been an important contribution to the work of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance. Through her work, Ms. Puhar contributes to consolidating ECRI as a key body of the Council of Europe. She joined the Commission at its inception and was elected first Vice-Chair.