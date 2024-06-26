Surge S32 by Hero Motocorp Wins Platinum in A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Award
Innovative mobility solution transforms between two-wheeler and three-wheeler, earning prestigious A' Design Award recognitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundbreaking mobility solution Surge S32, from Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has been honored with the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in the Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected recognition in the field of vehicle design, celebrating exceptional works that showcase innovation and benefit society. This accolade positions Surge S32 as a pioneering design that aligns with current industry trends and advances vehicle design standards.
The Platinum A' Design Award for Surge S32 holds significant relevance for both the vehicle industry and potential customers. This recognition highlights the design's practical benefits, including its adaptability to various terrains and user-friendly customization features. By addressing core mobility challenges through its multipurpose and modular approach, Surge S32 demonstrates Hero MotoCorp's commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility solutions.
Surge S32 stands out in the market with its unique ability to seamlessly transform between a two-wheeler and a three-wheeler in just three minutes. This pioneering class-changing vehicle adapts to any surface, be it mud, pebbles, or sand, offering unparalleled versatility. The design also features an intelligent user interface that automatically adjusts based on the vehicle type, empowering individual users to effortlessly switch between modes using three simple buttons.
The Platinum A' Design Award recognition for Surge S32 serves as a testament to Hero MotoCorp's dedication to pushing the boundaries of vehicle design. Surge EV began operations nearly four years ago under 'Hero Hatch', Hero MotoCorp's in-house incubation center, formed to foster the culture of innovation within the organization. The teams under Hero Hatch, formed utilizing the company's existing people strengths, work with the spirit of a start-up while having the organization-wide resources to aid them. Surge S32 has been designed by a talented team including Gaurav Dadheech, Satyendra Dhar Dwivedi, Rajat Bhardwaj, Prasanjeet Kumar, Sunil Nalawade, Deepak Chaudhry, Sunil Patel, Vishal Arora, Sunny Kumar Singh, Saurabh Kulkarni, and Deepanshu Gupta.
About Hero MotoCorp
The New Delhi (India) headquartered Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year — the coveted position it has held for the past 23 consecutive years. The Company has sold over 115 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since its inception. Hero MotoCorp currently sells its products in 47 countries across Asia, Africa, and South & Central America. Hero MotoCorp has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. Hero MotoCorp has two state-of-the-art R&D facilities — Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and Tech Centre Germany (TCG). Hero MotoCorp is one of the world's largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports, including, Golf, Football, Field Hockey, Cricket and Motorsports. Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods is Hero's Global Corporate Partner. Hero MotoSports Team Rally is the only Indian manufacturer team to finish on the podium of the Dakar Rally.
About Surge EV
Surge EV is a startup within Hero MotoCorp, driven by the vision to revolutionize mobility through sustainable innovations. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a commitment to environmental responsibility, Surge EV aims to develop groundbreaking solutions that transform the way people travel, ultimately contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design category. Recipients are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries on criteria such as innovative use of materials, aesthetic appeal, functionality, safety measures, environmental impact, user comfort, technological integration, and market viability. This award celebrates designs that make significant contributions to the advancement of the industry and the enhancement of quality of life.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from pioneering designers, inventive agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential manufacturers worldwide. By participating, entrants gain global recognition for their creativity and design excellence, contributing to the advancement of their respective fields. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://vehicledesigncompetition.com
