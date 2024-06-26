Cytogel Pharma Welcomes Michael Ullmann, Former EVP & General Counsel at Johnson & Johnson, to Board of Managers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing first-in-class drug candidates for safer pain management, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Ullmann to its Board of Managers. Mr. Ullmann, who recently retired after serving as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), brings a wealth of experience and strategic acumen to the Cytogel team.
During his distinguished tenure at JNJ, Mr. Ullmann was instrumental in guiding the company through numerous high-profile challenges, significantly contributing to its growth and success. His leadership helped grow JNJ’s market cap from $177 billion to $450 billion and sales to $94 billion. His extensive experience in managing complex legal, regulatory, and business issues across global markets makes him a highly valued addition to Cytogel's leadership.
"We are delighted to welcome Michael Ullmann to our Board of Managers," said Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel Pharma. "His deep knowledge of the healthcare industry and his proven success in guiding a leading global healthcare company through myriad challenges will be invaluable to the Company as we advance CYT-1010 through clinical development and towards commercial success."
Mr. Ullmann's role at JNJ encompassed significant achievements in M&A and corporate governance, making him a pivotal player in the company’s strategy and execution. His commitment to ethical leadership and corporate responsibility aligns seamlessly with Cytogel Pharma’s mission to provide safe and effective pain management solutions.
“I am excited to contribute to Cytogel at this pivotal time," said Mr. Ullmann. "The potential of CYT-1010 to provide safer, non-addictive pain relief is particularly important, and I look forward to working with the team to realize this vision, transforming the landscape of pain management and enhancing patient care.”
Mr. Ullmann also continues to share his expertise in the non-profit sector, serving on several boards, including Americares and the Princeton Area Community Foundation. His broad experience and leadership in healthcare and beyond will support Cytogel’s goals to innovate within the pain management sector and to expand its reach and impact.
Mr. Maglaris added, “We are excited for the insights and leadership Mr. Ullmann will bring to Cytogel as CYT-1010 progresses into Phase 2 clinical development. His guidance will be crucial as we seek alternatives to existing opioid treatments in pain management."
In addition to Michael Ullmann, Jerry Leamon, Former Deloitte Executive has recently joined the Board of Managers and luminaries across medical, scientific, and advocacy communities serve on Cytogel’s Board of Advisors, including: The Honorable Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey, Retired U.S. Army Major General Gale Pollock, The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman from Rhode Island, Professor A. Thomas McLellan, PhD., former Deputy Director, White House Office on National Drug Control Policy; and Paul Mango, Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Each leader is helping to advocate for safer & non-addictive pain management as CYT-1010 is entering Phase 2 Clinical Trials.
Furthermore, the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for Cytogel’s, CYT-1010®. Cytogel also has a solid portfolio of issued patents and patent applications claiming multiple compositions and uses.
For additional information about Cytogel Pharma and the development of CYT-1010, please visit our website.
Kimberly Weinrick
In addition to Michael Ullmann, Jerry Leamon, Former Deloitte Executive has recently joined the Board of Managers and luminaries across medical, scientific, and advocacy communities serve on Cytogel’s Board of Advisors, including: The Honorable Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey, Retired U.S. Army Major General Gale Pollock, The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman from Rhode Island, Professor A. Thomas McLellan, PhD., former Deputy Director, White House Office on National Drug Control Policy; and Paul Mango, Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Each leader is helping to advocate for safer & non-addictive pain management as CYT-1010 is entering Phase 2 Clinical Trials.
Furthermore, the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for Cytogel’s, CYT-1010®. Cytogel also has a solid portfolio of issued patents and patent applications claiming multiple compositions and uses.
For additional information about Cytogel Pharma and the development of CYT-1010, please visit our website.
