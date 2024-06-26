OSCE convenes Annual Security Review Conference to engage in dialogue on the security situation in the region

VIENNA, 26 June 2024 – The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold a two-day Annual Security Review Conference (ASRC) in Vienna on 26 and 27 June 2024.

The ASRC is the OSCE’s main event for fostering dialogue on regional security challenges. It provides an essential platform for reviewing the current security situation and efforts undertaken by the OSCE and its participating States to support peace and security across the region.

The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Malta Ian Borg, addressed the pressing context of the ASRC, highlighting multiple threats to regional security including rising geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

“Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine challenges the integrity of the rules-based order, testing our collective resolve to uphold the laws, rules, and norms that have underpinned international peace and security since the end of the Second World War,” said Chair-in-Office Minister Borg, calling again for an end to the war.

“We welcome the readiness of all 57 participating States to engage in dialogue on the security situation in Europe, the challenges we face, and the steps we need to take to restore and maintain peace across our region,” stated OSCE Chair-in-Office Minister Borg. "As Chair, we remain committed to safeguarding the OSCE’s functionality, including by supporting the Forum for Security Co-operation in its work to support a security dialogue and uphold the key principles and commitments within the Politico-Military Dimension.”

The opening session will include opening remarks by OSCE Chair-in-Office Minister Ian Borg and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, as well as other high-level guests. This is intended to set the stage for substantive and interactive discussions during the special session, which will focus on the ‘security situation in the OSCE area’.

“As Chair of the OSCE, Malta will continue to advance the Organization’s efforts in conflict management, enhancing compliance with arms control, and fostering a comprehensive and inclusive approach to addressing transnational threats to peace, security, and stability across the entire OSCE region,” said Minister Borg.

“We are committed to supporting the implementation of confidence and security-building measures that span all sectors, states, and regions, adapting to meet new challenges and leveraging the vital platform for dialogue that the OSCE provides,” he added.

Following the interventions from all keynote speakers and delegations, the concluding session will provide a summary of the ASRC’s key take-aways. Side events in the margins of the Conference will allow for a deeper exploration of specific topics, separate to the main conference.