Remote Year Launches Historic LGBTQIA+ Trip for Remote Workers & Travelers

The leading community and travel club for remote workers, digital nomads, and travelers is launching its first ever LGBTQIA+ trip to Mexico City in November.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remote Year, the leading remote work and travel community, is proud to unveil its first-ever LGBTQIA+ focused remote work and travel program, a transformative 1-month trip set in the heart of Mexico City this November. This trailblazing initiative aims to create a vibrant and inclusive space for LGBTQIA+ professionals to work remotely, explore, and connect in one of the world’s most culturally rich and progressive cities.Studies show that the LGBTQIA+ community typically report higher levels of discrimination while traveling. Remote Year has been trying to combat that and the reason is rather personal. Remote Year reports that 15% of its travel community and 35% of its staff identifies as LGBTQIA+.“Over the past 9 years, we’ve been committed to increasing diversity and representation in the global travel industry and creating safe spaces for remote workers, nomads, and travelers,” said Remote Year CEO, Tue Le. “While all of our Trips uphold our values and already welcomes LGBTQIA+ travelers, we are thrilled to create an even more intentional space for our LGBTQIA+ community to connect with one another and for those who have been asking for it.”The trip will take place from November 3rd to November 30th, 2024 and will offer participants the opportunity to live and work in one of the most vibrant and culturally rich cities in the world. Mexico City is known for its colorful neighborhoods, delicious food, and welcoming atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for the LGBTQIA+ community.The trip will include a variety of activities, social events, cultural and positive impact experiences curated with a queer-friendly lens in mind. Participants will also have access to Remote Year's co-working spaces and support from a dedicated local community leader who is well-known among the Remote Year community and proudly identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community himself.“Born and raised in Mexico City, I’m proud to introduce everyone to my spirited and positive Latin LGBT+ home and community. My aim is for everyone to feel welcome, and to experience the full spectrum of color this city has to offer to everyone,” says Remote Year Mexico City Manager, Omar.Remote Year's LGBTQIA+ 1-month trip to Mexico City is a significant and historic step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse remote work and travel community. With this trip, Remote Year hopes to inspire and empower individuals to embrace their identities while exploring new cultures and building meaningful connections.To join this historic trip, bookings are now open here. For more information about Remote Year, visit remoteyear.com , sign up for the newsletter, or follow the community on social media.