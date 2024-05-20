How Traveling With Remote Year Can Transform Mental Health And Boost Happiness
Remote Year is the world’s leading community for remote work and travel and curates trips for professionals to travel the world while working remotely.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global: Feeling stuck in the same old work and life routine? Many people around the world have shared that they are experiencing the same feeling. Can travel really boost mental health and happiness? What about remote working? And how can being a part of a like-minded community help?
Remote Year, the leading community and travel club for global remote workers, digital nomads, and travelers, has witnessed the transformative impact its immersive travel experiences have on participant’s mental health and overall happiness. As remote work becomes a staple of modern employment, Remote Year provides a unique solution that combines professional productivity with personal well-being through global travel.
After 9 years of real-life research and feedback from thousands of participants on its work and travel trips and in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Remote Year is shining a light on how community travel can boost mental well-being:
Cultural Immersion and Adventure: Traveling to new destinations and experiencing different cultures, can rejuvenate the mind and broaden perspectives. Engaging in local experiences and adventures significantly increases empathy, reduces stress, and invigorates the spirit.
Strong Community Connections: Being part of a supportive, diverse, and inclusive community fosters a sense of belonging and reduces feelings of isolation. Building meaningful relationships with fellow travelers enhances emotional wellbeing and creates lasting bonds, as evident from the lifelong friendships and relationships sprung out of Remote Year trips.
Work-Life Integration: Remote Year’s structured platform and approach ensures that participants can maintain their professional responsibilities while enjoying ample time for personal growth and leisure. This balance is crucial for reducing burnout and increasing overall happiness.
For Mental Health Awareness Month, Remote Year is teaming up with resident and certified psychologist, Alejandro Pedraza, and BetterHelp, to offer a free webinar and free mental health services for one month. The free webinar, hosted on May 21st at 12pm EST, will share invaluable insights on balancing mental wellness while traveling.
“We’ve heard countless stories from individuals who’ve felt a significant improvement in their mental health after joining Remote Year,” says Tue Le, CEO of Remote Year. “Our goal is to make mental health support accessible and to show how a change of environment and routine can lead to a happier, more productive life. Join our webinar and take the first step towards transforming your life.”
Need a little more proof? A study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that people who travel frequently experience higher levels of happiness, reduced stress, and improved mood due to the enriching experiences and exposure to new environments.
“Even without the studies, we know this is true. Imagine waking up in a new city every month, surrounded by inspiring landscapes, vibrant cultures and a community of people who see the world the same way you do,” says Tue Le. “If you are catching sunrise over the pyramids in Mexico, doing a morning swim in the Albanian Riviera, relaxing on the serene beaches of Bali, or catching the stunning sunsets in Peru, all while keeping your job, your life satisfaction, personal and professional growth, and happiness are absolutely going to be impacted positively.”
Join the free Remote Year webinar and receive an exclusive voucher for one month of free therapy with BetterHelp. This voucher never expires and includes:
One weekly live therapy session via video, phone, or live chat.
Unlimited messaging with your therapist.
Access to support group sessions and webinars led by therapists.
Journaling tools, worksheets, goal tracking, and more.
For more information about Remote Year and to book a remote work adventure, visit remoteyear.com, sign up for the newsletter, or follow the community on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or LinkedIn.
About Remote Year:
Remote Year is a pioneering organization in the remote work and digital nomad movement, dedicated to redefining the way we live, work, and travel. Since its inception in 2014, Remote Year has facilitated transformative experiences for thousands of individuals and organizations, enabling them to explore the world while maintaining their careers. With a focus on building the most diverse and inclusive community, meaningful connection, and personal growth, Remote Year empowers participants to embrace the freedom of remote work and the adventure of global travel.
For media inquiries, please contact Media Relations at media@remoteyear.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Remote Year
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: media@remoteyear.com
Website: remoteyear.com
City: New York
State: New York
Country: USA
Tue Le
Remote Year
email us here