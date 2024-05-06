Remote Year’s Global Search Begins: 30 Adventurous Remote Workers To Travel The World For One Year
Remote Year is the world’s leading community for remote work and travel and curates trips for professionals to work remotely while traveling the world
We're looking for courageous individuals ready to embrace the unknown, immerse in diverse cultures, and forge lifelong connections on a life-changing 12-month trip around the world.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Year, the pioneering organization in the digital nomad movement, is embarking on an exciting journey back to its origins. In a nod to its inception in 2014, Remote Year announces the launch of its global search for 30 participants for a transformative 12-month trip around the world. The best part? If you get selected, you’ll get to travel for one of those months free.
— Tue Le, CEO of Remote Year
Since its inception, Remote Year has been at the forefront of facilitating remote work experiences, enabling individuals to explore the world while maintaining their careers. Participants bring their jobs or passion projects and Remote Year takes care of the accommodations, workspace, local experiences and social events, support from its local teams, and flights in between destinations. In 2014, Remote Year received an overwhelming response, with 25,000 applications flooding in for its inaugural world program.
Years later, thousands of professionals have joined Remote Year in working remotely from the most inspiring destinations on the planet, with over 90% saying that Remote Year has changed their lives. Now, in a rekindling of that spirit, Remote Year is once again inviting applications from individuals eager to embark on a life-changing adventure.
"At Remote Year, we believe in the power of exploration, connection, and personal growth," says Tue Le, CEO at Remote Year. "As we return to our roots, we're thrilled to reignite the excitement and curiosity that drove our community in the early days. We're looking for courageous individuals ready to embrace the unknown, immerse themselves in diverse cultures, and forge lifelong connections."
The 12-month journey will take 30 participants across 12 different countries, offering a unique blend of work, travel, and cultural immersion. Participants will have the opportunity to live and work in a new city each month, experiencing the richness of different landscapes, cuisines, and communities while maintaining their professional commitments.
The twist, this time, is that Remote Year will start the 12-month Trip, named Shirazi, in Latin America and Europe for the first 8 months, then allow participants to choose between Africa or Asia for their final 4 months. This allows participants to customize their 12-month Trip based on their preferences or time zone constraints. Depending on the itinerary selected, participants will travel to Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Albania, Turkey, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Morocco, Tanzania, Kenya, and/or South Africa.
Remote Year's return to its original model underscores its commitment to fostering a global community of remote workers and digital nomads. By requiring applications once again, Remote Year aims to ensure a diverse and dynamic cohort of participants who are ready to embrace the challenges and rewards of remote work and travel.
"We're not just looking for travelers; we're seeking individuals who are passionate about creating meaningful connections, pushing their boundaries, and making a positive impact," adds Tue Le. "Whether you're a seasoned digital nomad, first-time remote worker or someone looking to embark on a new adventure, Remote Year offers a platform for personal and professional growth unlike any other."
The application process is now open, inviting individuals from around the world to apply for a chance to join Remote Year's global community. Applicants will be asked to share their motivations and aspirations, demonstrating their readiness to embark on a year-long journey of exploration and self-discovery.
Selected participants will join a diverse cohort of like-minded individuals from around the world, forming bonds that transcend borders and cultures. Together, they will navigate the challenges and joys of remote work and travel, creating memories and relationships that will last a lifetime.
Need more proof of the lifelong connections formed on each trip? Remote Year has seen thousands of relationships, friendships, business partnerships, companies, and yes, even babies, born between its participants.
"We are so confident that this journey will be life-changing, so we’re offering all of the selected participants on this Trip their final month free. The final month is an incredible celebration of the person you’ll become on the other side and shows our gratitude to the same commitment that we want our participants to demonstrate to themselves and to each other on this global journey”, says Tue Le.
As Remote Year returns to its roots, it reaffirms its commitment to redefining the way we live, work, and connect in an increasingly interconnected world. The 12-month journey promises to be an adventure of a lifetime, offering participants the opportunity to expand their horizons, cultivate new skills, and embrace the beauty of global diversity.
For more information about Remote Year and to apply for the upcoming journey, visit remoteyear.com, sign up for the newsletter, or follow the community on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or LinkedIn. Remote Year will also be hosting a webinar for interested participants on May 15, 2024 at 12pm EST. Register here.
About Remote Year:
Remote Year is a pioneering organization in the remote work and digital nomad movement, dedicated to redefining the way we live, work, and travel. Since its inception in 2014, Remote Year has facilitated transformative experiences for thousands of individuals and organizations, enabling them to explore the world while maintaining their careers. With a focus on building the most diverse and inclusive community, meaningful connection, and personal growth, Remote Year empowers participants to embrace the freedom of remote work and the adventure of global travel.
