AVer Launches TR535 Series Dual Lens Tracking Camera: An All-New AI with Visual Brilliance

TR535(N) Dual Lens Auto-Tracking Camera

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, has unveiled the brand-new TR535 and TR535N cameras, featuring cutting-edge AI auto tracking and a revolutionary dual lens design for stunning visual capturing.

"Our goal with the TR535 Series is to provide an intuitive and powerful tool that enhances the way people capture and share their visual experiences. The sophisticated AI tracking and ultra-low latency make these cameras a game-changer in various applications.", noted Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

The TR535 Series brings an innovative approach by combining the power of 30X optical zoom with PTZ capabilities for detailed close-ups and a wide-angle lens for sweeping views. This empowers four advanced AI-driven tracking modes for unmatched accuracy in broadcasting, streaming, and recording environments. Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management added: "The TR535 and TR535N models represent a significant advancement in video technology, seamlessly integrating the capabilities of a wide-angle lens with a robust PTZ camera for comprehensive coverage and precise control. This dual-lens system minimizes blind spots and maintains a continuous focus on key subjects, ensuring exceptional visual quality and reliability for every application."

Together with NDI® High Bandwidth integration in the TR535N model, the two cameras in the series offer unrivaled visual capturing and AI auto-tracking capabilities for diverse applications:

● Dual-lens superpower vision: With two lenses, auto-tracking accuracy is taken to a new level. The dual-lens design combines a wide-angle lens and a PTZ camera, with the wide-angle lens acting like a watchful eye, pinpointing objects across a larger area. This wide view is complemented by the PTZ camera’s precision for zoom and focus. By minimizing blind spots and delivering an expansive field of view, important subject matter always stays within the shot, even when things are moving.

● AI tracking modes for every scenario: Enhanced presenter mobility and content capture come to life in four advanced tracking modes. Presenter Mode lets you roam freely while remaining in the spotlight; Zone Mode prioritizes static content; and Hybrid Mode seamlessly blends these for maximum flexibility. Segment Mode offers unparalleled customization by designating specific points within a wider tracking area, reducing the need for multiple cameras, and creating a cost-effective event capture solution.

● The power of detail: 30X optical zoom redefines what’s possible in capturing intricate details for the perfect shot. The TR535 Series’ powerful lens operates smoothly for crystal-clear video feeds even during panning and tilting, effortlessly accentuating content and allowing for dramatic shifts in perspective.

● Simple configuration: Versatile connectivity options are a big boost for 4K streaming. Aside from 3G-SDI, both HDMI and USB have dual streams for more versatile mix-and-match display options. This sleek configuration minimizes cable clutter and facilitates fluid video production.

● Ultra-low latency: With NDI® High Bandwidth integration, the TR535N model redefines workflow in modern video content production and sharing. Experience almost lossless compression, ultra-low latency, and pristine image quality that simplify even the most intricate setups.

For the pairing of camera and voice tracking, AVer’s PTZ Link and MT300(N) with PTZ Link Premium are designed to connect most AVer PTZ and Pro AV cameras to select microphone systems, including Audio-Technica, Biamp, ClearOne, Nureva, Shure, Sennheiser, and Yamaha.

Learn more about AVer’s lineup of auto-tracking and PTZ cameras at: https://www.avereurope.com/solution/pro-av

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.