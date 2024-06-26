IoT Tech Expo Europe welcomes a host of top industry experts to the speaker line-up
We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of speakers to IoT Tech Expo Europe”AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Tech Expo Europe, the leading event for exploring the latest advancements in Internet of things technology, is pleased to announce an esteemed line-up of speakers for the expo, which is set to take place on 1-2 October 2024 at RAI, Amsterdam.
— Rita Andrews, Conference Producer at IoT Tech Expo
This year's event will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators who will share their insights and expertise on topics including IoT, Digital Twins & Enterprise Transformation, IoT Security IoT Connectivity & Connected Devices, Smart Infrastructures & Automation, Data & Analytics and Edge Platforms.
Speakers at IoT Tech Expo Europe include:
• Sebastian Grabowski - Head of IoT at Orange
• Jesper Touboel - VP - EMEA Manufacturing at LEGO
• Anna Schindler - Director of the Office for Urban Development at City of Zurich
• Alan Murphy - Regional Manager at Smart Dublin
• Anand Gandhi - SVP Enterprise IoT Solutions at Eseye
• Chris Newlands – CEO at Spaceaye
In addition to the speakers, the IoT Tech Expo Europe will feature a series of presentations covering a diverse range of topics crucial to the advancement of the Internet of things and its applications across industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from presentations such as:
• Catalyzing Manufacturing Evolution – Unleashing Efficiency, Automation and Sustainability through Industrial IoT
• How IoT will change the future of payments
• Remote Mastery: Leveraging IoT for Seamless Management Across Boundaries
• Real-time tracking, analysis, and optimization of locations, delivering insights for fleet tracking, mapping, and location analytics.
• 5G and IoT Integration – Unleashing the Power of Connectivity
• Deploying IoT management tools to achieve production targets
• Environmental IoT: Sustaining the Future Through Connected Solutions
• IoT Applications in Telecommunications
• The current state of IoT security in 2024: What’s around the corner for your organisation?
IoT Tech Expo Europe is a part of TechEx. For more information regarding TechEx, please see online here: https://techexevent.com/
Event Details:
• Date: 1-2 October 2024
• Time: 9am 1st October – 4pm 2nd October
• Location: RAI, Amsterdam
• Registration:
For more information about IoT Tech Expo Europe and to register, please visit https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/ticket-registration-2024/ or contact the enquiries inbox at iot@techexevent.com.
Lukasz Sitkiewicz
TechEx Event
+ +44 117 980 9023
email us here
