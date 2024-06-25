Congratulatory Letters to the President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have written to congratulate President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election. The texts of the letters are appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 JUNE 2024



___________________________________________________________________________________________________

19 June 2024

His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

President

Republic of South Africa



Your Excellency

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of South Africa.

Our two countries enjoy a longstanding friendship. We celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023 with an exchange of high-level visits by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

I fondly recall our meeting in Singapore in 2016 when you visited as Deputy President, and our meeting and the lunch you hosted for me at the Oliver Tambo House in Pretoria when I visited South Africa in 2017, then as Deputy Prime Minister. I hope to meet you again soon and look forward to our working together to continue to enhance relations between our two countries.

I wish you continued good health and every success.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

19 June 2024

His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

President

Republic of South Africa

Dear President Ramaphosa,

I extend my warmest congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of South Africa.

Singapore and South Africa enjoy a broad-based bilateral partnership. Besides a regular exchange of high-level visits, we have good cooperation in trade and investment, air connectivity, information and communications technology, and skills development. Singapore is one of South Africa’s largest trading partners in Southeast Asia, while South Africa is Singapore’s second largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Our countries have also cooperated well at multilateral fora. We welcomed South Africa’s admission as an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2023. Singapore will continue to support South Africa when it assumes the G20 Presidency in 2025.

I look forward to meeting you and working together to further enhance bilateral ties. Please accept my best wishes for your good health and success.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG