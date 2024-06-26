26 June 2024

Meeting of the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production of Pakistan

On June 25, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Rana Tanveer Hussain.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on current issues of interaction, as well as priorities for the development of Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation were outlined.

The parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues of productive cooperation in various sectors of the economy, primarily in the fuel and energy sector, industry, transport and communications.

A separate topic was the discussion of the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline project, as well as the laying of power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication lines along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed interest in the further progressive development of bilateral cooperation that meets common goals and interests.