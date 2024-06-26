26 June 2024

National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates

Prospects for the development of mutually beneficial partnership became the main topic of discussion at the meeting held on June 25, 2024 between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, who arrived in our country on a working visit.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the time devoted, the guest conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. As Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri emphasized, the Government of the friendly state is interested in strengthening the fruitful dialogue with neutral Turkmenistan, which pursues a constructive policy and confidently follows the path of progressive development.

Having conveyed his best wishes in return to the top leadership of the United Arab Emirates, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the visit of the UAE Minister of Economy will contribute to strengthening and expanding the range of bilateral cooperation. In this regard, Hero-Arkadag wished the guest successful negotiations with his Turkmen colleagues and the Turkmen-Emirati business forum.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the multifaceted and long-term nature of the interstate dialogue, which is consistently developing on the basis of mutual respect and mutual support.

Speaking about economic relations, the National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed his firm belief that the Turkmen-Emirati business forum held on June 25, 2024 in Ashgabat will give impetus to the development of contacts in the sphere of trade and between business structures.

As noted, our countries fruitfully cooperate in the fuel and energy sector, which is confirmed by the accumulated positive experience of cooperation with leading UAE companies. Given the huge reserves of natural resources, Turkmenistan seeks to increase partnerships in the oil and gas sector, said Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, inviting Emirati business circles to take an active part in projects of international importance being implemented in our country.

During the exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the UAE Minister of Economy also noted with satisfaction the existence of enormous potential for building up fruitful contacts in such areas as trade, investment, transport and communications, «green» energy, and ecology.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates exchanged good wishes, expressing confidence in the progressive development of an equal and mutually trusting interstate dialogue that meets the interests of the two fraternal peoples.