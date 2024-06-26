26 June 2024

75

National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the Federal Minister of Industries and Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

On June 25, 2024, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Federal Minister of Industries and Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the opportunity of a personal meeting, the guest conveyed to the National Leader of the Turkmen People cordial greetings and best wishes from the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and the Prime Minister of the country Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. At the same time, the significant personal contribution of the Hero Arkadag to strengthening bilateral cooperation, which has received new dynamics in recent years, was emphasized.

As Rana Tanvir Hussein noted, in the modern era, Turkmenistan has achieved impressive success in all spheres of life. A good example here is the new «smart» city of Arkadag, the initiative for the creation of which belongs to the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Having thanked for the kind words and conveyed warm greetings in return to the top leadership of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted with satisfaction the fruitfulness of the interstate dialogue based on the historical and cultural community of our peoples and successfully developing in various areas. Speaking about this, the Hero-Arkadag expressed confidence that the meetings and negotiations with Turkmen colleagues planned within the framework of the guest's current visit will serve to build up productive bilateral ties and enrich them with new content.

As the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is an important partner of Turkmenistan in the South Asian region. Turkmen-Pakistani relations are characterized by a high level of mutual understanding and trust. During the meeting, Hero-Arkadag and his guest exchanged views on current issues of bilateral partnership, one of the key areas of which is the trade and economic sphere.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of large-scale joint energy and communication projects in the region, in particular, the construction of the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI). Along with this, projects for laying power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route are of great importance.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Federal Minister of Industriues and Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Rana Tanveer Hussain confirmed the focus of the two countries on further strengthening and developing traditional cooperation that meets the interests of common well-being.